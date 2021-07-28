It's too early to tell if we've seen the worst heat of the year

We’re past the warmest time of year climate-wise, but not necessarily weather-wise. Richmond’s normal daily high gradually falls after July 23. But in 2020, July 28 tied for hottest day (101 degrees). Our peak reading occurs after Aug. 1 in about 25% of years.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today