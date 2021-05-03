Jameka Williams: Listening is at the heart of a partnership

It’s important to let patients know that I am advocating for them and fighting for their care. I start by explaining how I feel and what I’m thinking based on the patient’s vital signs, pain assessment and lab work.

This helps accomplish two goals. First, we want to resolve the issue that has brought them to the hospital. But also, these interactions can lead to early interventions that prevent complications. We take active steps to make sure things don’t get worse, and that saves lives.

Communication is teamwork, a partnership. So while I tell patients how I’m feeling based on what I observe, I have to listen carefully to how they’re feeling. I work to make sure they agree that we are providing the best care that will benefit them.

A big part of being a successful nurse is actively listening to patients. As nurses, we are constantly on the move, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that we have to stop and listen.

Often the communication is nonverbal. For example, sometimes I go into a room and something just doesn’t look right. Even then, the patient is telling me something. I might do a whole head-to-toe assessment, call for an X-ray or get the doctor to the bedside.