James River's Taliaferro leads State Open by 3

Nick Taliaferro shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday for an 11-under total to boost his lead to three strokes heading into final round of the weather-delayed State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club.

Taliaferro, a James River High graduate who currently plays at Radford, finished his round in near darkness after bad weather forced a delay of about 3½ hours. He’ll head into Sunday’s final round three shots clear of former Virginia Tech player Connor Burgess, who was 5 under through 14 holes in his second round and 8 under overall. Several other golfers also did not finish the second round.

Richmond’s Mark Lawrence, the 2020 State Open champion, is in third at 6 under. Lawrence followed his 5-under 66 on Friday with a 1-under 70 on Saturday.

Glen Allen’s Chris O’Neill is another shot back at 5 under.

Second-round play will resume at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The field will then be cut to the low 60 players for the final round.

