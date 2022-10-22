Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, and Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer as the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.

“That’s what the game’s about,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said “Even though it may not be, you have to kind of fool yourself that it is a break. And it’s amazing whatever you think can happen usually does happen. That was huge.”

Some Yankees fans, already angry after two losses in Houston, booed star slugger Aaron Judge after a pair of strikeouts and jeered manager Aaron Boone during pregame introductions.

The 106-win Astros, trying for their second straight AL pennant, improved to 6-0 this postseason. On the verge of reaching the World Series for the fourth time in six years, manager Dusty Baker’s team will try to close out the series on Sunday night when Lance McCullers Jr. starts against Nestor Cortes.

Only once in major league history has a team overcome a 3-0 postseason series deficit, Boston against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.

Christian Vázquez added a two-run single and Trey Mancini a sacrifice fly as the Astros chased Cole in the sixth inning and opened a five-run lead.

Javier pitched seven innings during the Astros’ combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium on June 25 and was nearly as sharp this time. He didn’t allow a ball out of the infield until Giancarlo Stanton’s one-out double in the fourth — the only hit Javier allowed. Making his first start since Oct. 1, the 25-year-old right-hander pitched 5ß innings, striking out five and walking three.

Héctor Neris, Ryan Stanek, Hunter Brown, Rafael Montero and Bryan Abreu finished with scoreless relief. The Yankees got a pair of two-out hits in the ninth.

New York is on the precipice of elimination against Houston for the fourth time in eight seasons. After sprinting to a 61-23 record in early July, the Yankees were 38-40 the rest of the way and have sputtered in the playoffs.

Judge, who set an AL record with 62 home runs during the regular season, went 0 for 4 and dropped to .156 with 14 strikeouts and three RBIs in the postseason, including 1 for 12 against the Astros.

“Obviously, he’s the biggest force and key in our lineup, so we need to get something from him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained. “But that said, to win these games, you need a little something from everyone.”

The Yankees are hitting .128 in the ALCS with 41 strikeouts.

Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader made a costly error in the second inning and was caught stealing second by Vázquez after a leadoff walk in the fifth.

As Bader was about to catch Vázquez’s two-out fly to right-center in the second, Judge cut in front of Bader and the ball popped out of the center fielder’s green glove. Vázquez, thinking he was out, had already started cutting across the infield grass toward Houston’s dugout on the third-base side, then retreated to first.

McCormick, the No. 9 hitter, hit a fastball 335 feet to the opposite field, and the ball hit the right-field short porch and bounced into the seats for his second home run of the series. The drive would not have been a homer at any other major league ballpark, according to Statcast.

Cole, baseball’s highest paid pitcher with a $324 million, nine-year deal, allowed a home run for the 11th consecutive start. He walked off the mound stone faced when Boone removed him in the sixth.

NLCS

Phillies 4, Padres 2 (Friday): Kyle Schwarber led off with another home run, and Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single as host Philadelphia edged San Diego on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NLCS.

Schwarber worked a full count and then smashed his second solo homer of the series into the right field seats. Schwarber, who led the National League with 46 homers, also hit a 488-foot solo drive in Game 1. Friday’s blast traveled 405 feet.

Philadelphia starter Ranger Suarez survived shoddy fielding, including errors by Segura and Rhys Hoskins, to earn the win. He walked none and allowed only two hits and one earned run over 68 pitches in five sharp innings. Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado each tossed scoreless innings and Seranthony Dominguez earned a six-out save.