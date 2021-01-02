Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Catching up with UR's Tangerine Bowl team

Welcome back, kiddies, for our second installment on the University of Richmond’s finest football hour — actually 3-plus — in the game that still lives today for anyone who saw it 52 long years ago. The 1968 Tangerine Bowl matched your 28-point-underdog Spiders with 15th-ranked (unbeaten) Ohio University. The Bobcats had little reason to be concerned this would be more than a light workout. “We didn’t think Richmond would be a problem,” admitted linebacker Mike Christian at the team’s 2002 reunion.
When it appeared Buster O’Brien, the UR quarterback, was ineligible for the game, well, you could only imagine the angst developing among the bowl’s administrators, sponsors and Mizlou, which had television rights. What if they held the game and nobody came? Or didn’t bother to watch from the comfort of home? Whose idea was it to match the Mid-American Conference champion with a representative from the Southern Conference anyway?
As previously documented, briefly, the NCAA rule — long since quashed — that prohibited fifth-year seniors from taking part in bowl games apparently would sideline O’Brien, whose eligibility clock started ticking in 1964 as a Notre Dame freshman. But, when an NCAA committee member told RTD sportswriter Shelley Rolfe that he thought the Virginia Beach native could/should participate, that opened the door to a determined campaign by UR coach Frank Jones on O’Brien’s behalf.
In the end, believe it or not, it was left to Ohio coach Bill Hess to make the call: O’Brien to play or not to play? Like he was really concerned the slow-footed, non-athletic QB would make a difference. Hess said, sure, why not? Given three days to prepare, O’Brien threw for 447 yards, completing 39 (of 54) passes — 20 to junior Walker Gillette — and four touchdowns in addition to running 31 yards for another. The Spiders won 49-42, and when it was over Hess said, “You’re looking at the dumbest SOB in the world.”
Actually, he might have been too hard on himself. Surely, there was someone dumber out there, but that was small consolation to Hess. He had what a lot of people thought was the best team in Ohio U. football history, a juggernaut (37.4 points a game) led by do-everything quarterback Cleve Bryant. In fact, Bryant being able to ad lib when plays broke down kept the Bobcats from collective embarrassment.
“Whoever had the ball last … was the team that was going to win,” Christian was quoted as saying. In fact, Ohio had to score a touchdown and add a two-point conversion with 1:33 remaining for the final points in what was Richmond’s first of two bowls as a member of the NCAA’s University Division (which became 1-A in 1973).
The Spiders returned to the Tangerine Bowl in Dec., 1971 to meet 14th-ranked University of Toledo, which was making its third straight appearance. The Rockets romped 28-3 to complete their third consecutive unbeaten/untied season. At least the Spiders left Orlando, Fla., with some positive memories outside the lines. Disney World opened for business there two months earlier.
Moving on, the question is: what happened to the game’s MVPs, who provided most of the thrills that made the ‘68 Tangerine (now Citrus) so entertaining? This is Volume 35, Part dos in our trip down memory lane: “Playing with House Money”
We’ll start with the quarterback because you always start with the quarterback, right? On second thought, while he was drafted by Denver and spent some time in Canada then with the Washington Redskins (as they were known then) and San Francisco 49ers, William R. O’Brien’s after-college success was not football related. He attended law school, became (what else?) a lawyer and (yuk!) a politician.
“Buster” — Don’t call me Bill — O’Brien was twice elected to the Virginia House of Delegates (1980-85) and, in 1986, ran for state attorney general. He was a trial lawyer for 25 years and retired in 2019 after 20-plus years as a circuit court judge.
We’re talking a full life here, sports fans. Yet, if he has any regrets, it would be that he didn’t take advantage of an opportunity to join the Atlanta Falcons in 1969. “They ran out of quarterbacks,” said O’Brien, who was voted the Tangerine Bowl’s most valuable offensive player.
No, we’ll begin this babbling with Gillette, which is fitting if for no other reason than talking to the news media wasn’t high on his list of priorities as an undergraduate — actually not until much later. The lanky 6-5 wide receiver — with sprinter’s speed — was friendly, always polite. But, ask him a question, and he was a young man of very few words. Have times changed, or what? Thank goodness.
“Back then I didn’t read the paper. [Ouch!] I didn’t care what anybody said [because] I didn’t want it to bother me when I played,” Gillette, 73, said recently. “When I got drafted by San Diego, a reporter came to interview me and said: ‘I can’t find anything to write about you,’ and I said, ‘That’s good.’”
He did his talking in helmet and shoulder pads, between the lines where he became a consensus All-American, UR’s first, in 1969 and a first-round draft choice — No. 15 overall — of the Chargers in 1970. In his book “A Season with Lombardi,” legendary coach Vince Lombardi recalled being on Bob Hope’s top-rated television show, discussing that year’s All-Americans. “And the most impressive of the whole bunch is Walker Gillette,” Lombardi told the comedian — and a nationwide TV audience of millions.
Check it out … on page 319. With the possible exception of the Tangerine Bowl, where he was selected most valuable lineman, it couldn’t get any better than that … for 1969 was unquestionably Gillette’s best year as a player, college or pro.
The Southampton High product opened with 16 receptions — for an incredible two-game total of 36 going back to Orlando in December — for 264 yards in a 17-14 loss at Mississippi State. What Gillette remembers most, however, was being limited because of a pulled hamstring suffered that spring while running track … “and I got caught twice from behind.”
The game in Starkville, Miss., combined with his performance in the Tangerine, led to national interest and headlines, something he could have done without. “I was all over the news. They said I was going to be an All-American. I didn’t know what to make of that,” he said. “The only thing I wanted to do was catch more passes than a receiver on the other team. Then, I wanted to be the best receiver in the conference then best in the country … just personal goals I set for myself.”
Which led to a story. (The once self-described “not very talkative” Gillette was off and running.) The late Winston Whitehead was a Richmond defensive back who hit a lot harder than his size would suggest. He was familiar with what his teammate hoped to accomplish … “and said to me, ‘If somebody is catching too many passes, I’ll put him out of the game,’” Gillette said.
Buoyed by its pass-catching success in the Tangerine Bowl, Richmond went from run-first to Air Jones. Charlie Richards, who was the No. 2 QB the previous season and played sparingly, led the NCAA in total plays (455). The junior threw for a career-high 2,556 yards and 21 touchdowns. Gillette caught 57 of Richards’ 175 completions for 1,090 yards and 11 TDs. Jim Livesay was 49 for 699 and six touchdowns, Herman Perry 32 for 425 and one score.
The ’69 Spiders finished 6-4 overall, 5-1 in the conference (good for second place). In the other three losses, Richmond allowed an average of 33.6 points including a one-sided 37-7 decision at SC-champion Davidson. That was the only game in which Gillette did not appear, having suffered a shoulder injury the week before against Virginia Tech.
Which leads to another story. Against the Hokies, in the game’s first series, UR ran to his side of the field. Gillette’s job was “to crack back on the middle linebacker … I went for him low, and his knee hit my shoulder. I separated my collarbone, came out of the game and sat down on the bench. Coach Jones comes over and says, ‘You can’t come out. You’ve got to go back out there ... just run up and down the field.’ I couldn’t raise my arm up to my head [but] I went back out there and played the whole game.”
And? “And Tech double-covered me … We never threw me a pass … and we won [17-10].”
You are left to wonder what his numbers would have been had Gillette not, in essence, missed two games. “The last pass I caught was for a touchdown, and Coach Jones takes me out: ‘That’s it … Sit down … Relax.’” In his final game, the Spiders won 28-17 at William & Mary — and Whitehead made good on his promise by taking out the Tribe’s best receiver, Gillette recalled.
His National Football League career began with two difficult seasons in San Diego, then it was on to St. Louis (1972-73) followed by three more with the New York Giants. While he insists “I had a lot of fun,” you get the idea there weren’t many laughs.
As a Chargers’ rookie, he made $25,000 in addition to receiving a $20,000 bonus — then most in franchise history — and coach Charlie Waller struck a nerve. “I thought I was the richest man on the planet, and he made fun of me,” Gillette said. “He walked up to me in the first practice and said, ‘Who the hell do you think you are?’ I didn’t ask them to draft me.”
Gillette called it a career prior to the 1977 campaign. John McVay was the Giants’ coach, who had come from the defunct World Football League to join Bill Arnsparger’s staff in 1976. When Arnsparger was fired at midseason, McVay, grandfather of current LA Rams coach Sean McVay, replaced him “and they began cleaning house,” Gillette said. “He cut about two-thirds of the team at training camp … and brought his players from the WFL. I was the leading receiver the year before … and he just got rid of us. I was so angry I went home.”
He was 30 years old and “after seven years on three different teams and seven different coaches, I was burned out and ready to get on with my life,” Gillette explained.
“Being on a winning team involves a lot of movable parts moving in the right direction and being in the right place at the right time. That happened in college but not in the NFL. It was a great experience that not many people get so, no, I’m not bitter.” Repeat after me ...
Post-football, Gillette spent 23 years as a financial advisor after working as a carpenter then in sales and marketing. He and wife Becky are living in Franklin near the old farm “where I grew up.” He checks on it, as well as his 97-year-old mother Peggy, just about every day. He stays busy and sounds like a happy man. What more can anyone ask?
“I wish I had played for Lombardi,” Gillette said, recalling the matchless praise he received from the old, iconic coach. “Things like that keep up your confidence when people don’t think you’re very good.”
Unlike his pass-catching friend, O’Brien has always been outgoing, the A-personality in any group. Confidence wasn’t a problem growing up, especially in high school when he was arguably the state’s best quarterback.
As a sophomore, playing in a wide open, pass-first offense that was before its time, he had 21 touchdown passes. In 1963, he threw for 538 yards and seven TDs in his final game as Princess Anne High finished 9-1. What made it all even more impressive was that O’Brien called most, if not all, of his own plays.
He was a natural-born leader, with a strong, accurate arm. Why Buster — so named by an uncle “because I was always falling down as a small child ...” — didn’t make it in the NFL is a reminder of how difficult it is, regardless of ability. “It seemed like I was always in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.
Denver called his name in the 17th round of the 1969 draft. The Broncos already had four quarterbacks including a couple of holdovers plus a free agent armed with a big contract. The coach was Lou Saban, whose previous stop was the University of Maryland, and Denver took former Terp QB Alan Pastrana six rounds ahead of O’Brien. “I thought I might have been swimming upstream,” he said, “so I signed a nice contract with Ottawa in the Canadian League.”
Cut by the Rough Riders, he returned to the states. Former UR athletic director (1977-2000) Chuck Boone, working for his alma mater as fund raiser and football advance man at the time, picks up the story: “Lombardi was the Redskins coach … and Frank Jones and I drove up to Washington to see him with a highlight film [of O’Brien]. He looked at it and said, ‘Tell him to be here tomorrow.’”
O’Brien heard and obeyed. He went to camp and was turned loose after a week or so when Lombardi brought in veteran QB Frank Ryan, axed by the Cleveland Browns. O’Brien joined the San Francisco 49ers but, after a year-plus on their taxi squad, having appeared for one series in one exhibition game, the 1968 Southern Conference Player of the Year finally got the message. Time to move on.
“No regrets,” O’Brien, 74, said last week. “I was more fortunate than most.”
Just how fortunate he’s been came later. The wonder is, O’Brien is still here, as he puts it, “playing with house money.”
In 2011, he had an aortic valve replacement “and didn’t wake up for 11 days.” Two years later, “I had a massive brain bleed … and was paralyzed on my left side for two weeks … I had brain surgery and my skull was drained. I recovered from that and was back at work in a couple of weeks.”
Knock on wood: He feels OK now, O’Brien says. “I have had a very fortunate [there’s that word again] and blessed life.” Wife Karen concurs.
Last words:
… Jim (1983) and Walker (1990) Gillette are the only father-son duo in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. J. Gillette was an outstanding two-way back at the University of Virginia (1936-39) and later played six years in the National Football League. In 1945, the 6-1, 185 pounder ran for 390 yards (6.2/carry) in addition to returning punts and kickoffs — and serving as a defensive back (4 INTs) — with the NFL-champion Cleveland Rams. J. Gillette was 72 when he passed away Jan. 9, 1990. “My dad and I had many wonderful conversations about our playing days,” W. Gillette said, “but I regret he died two months before my induction.”
A 2019 HOF inductee, O’Brien had a great receiver in high school, too — Charlie Carr, who played at North Carolina. “Charlie was fast, Walker was faster. He might have been the best wide receiver who ever played in Virginia,” O’Brien said. Let the debate begin.
Until next time ...
