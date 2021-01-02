Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Catching up with UR's Tangerine Bowl team

Which leads to another story. Against the Hokies, in the game’s first series, UR ran to his side of the field. Gillette’s job was “to crack back on the middle linebacker … I went for him low, and his knee hit my shoulder. I separated my collarbone, came out of the game and sat down on the bench. Coach Jones comes over and says, ‘You can’t come out. You’ve got to go back out there ... just run up and down the field.’ I couldn’t raise my arm up to my head [but] I went back out there and played the whole game.”

And? “And Tech double-covered me … We never threw me a pass … and we won [17-10].”

You are left to wonder what his numbers would have been had Gillette not, in essence, missed two games. “The last pass I caught was for a touchdown, and Coach Jones takes me out: ‘That’s it … Sit down … Relax.’” In his final game, the Spiders won 28-17 at William & Mary — and Whitehead made good on his promise by taking out the Tribe’s best receiver, Gillette recalled.

His National Football League career began with two difficult seasons in San Diego, then it was on to St. Louis (1972-73) followed by three more with the New York Giants. While he insists “I had a lot of fun,” you get the idea there weren’t many laughs.