Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Judge Bradley Cavedo officiated on the ice before the courtroom, and other memories

Gather round, kiddies, for a mixed bag of sports recollections. This is Volume 27 in our slow, sometimes agonizing walk through time gone by. Call it: The Absurdity of It All.
Here comes da judge … Here comes … Whoa! Check it out. He’s wearing ice skates. What’s that all about?
If you’re Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo, it makes sense — well, sort of. Long before he became an arbitrator of justice, he was simply Brad, trying to maintain his objectivity in the pursuit of fair play on a 200x85 sheet of ice. Believe it or not, B. B. Cavedo originally followed his dream of becoming a linesman in professional ice hockey.
Admittedly, he knew virtually nothing about the game when it made its debut here in late 1971. Cavedo was an 11th grader when he went to see the Richmond Robins for the first time — and got hooked. “I became a huge fan of ‘The Greatest Game,’” he recalled. “I couldn’t get enough of it. So I learned to skate and actually joined a team … as third-string left wing.” He became a linesman not by accident but because of one.
The car in which he and some friends were riding to a game took an unexpected detour “and rolled down Afton Mountain,” Cavedo said recently. “Nothing was broken, but I couldn’t play. A linesman didn’t show up, and the referee asked if I could replace him. He told me try not to get hurt and stay out of the way. It was a great job.”
For three seasons, starting with the shaky, ill-fated Southern Hockey League in 1976-77, Cavedo made a living — if you could call it that — breaking up fights, calling offsides and icing, and liking it, he said. In the end, it was his size — lack of it — that prompted him to drop one goal and pursue another.
As you might imagine, Cavedo has a bunch of stories from his brief, if intense, flirtation with hockey. He worked in three different leagues over the course of four years. Two went out of business. The third, the now-thriving American Hockey League (31 teams), almost went under in 1977-78, two seasons after the Robins dropped out. “I was invited to a tryout camp in Hershey [Pa.] … and they hired me,” said Cavedo, whose biggest AHL memory came Feb. 10, 1978. “Jack Butterfield [long-time league commissioner] called to tell me the Hampton Gulls had folded and not to go to their game. He was crying.”
Also sticking like glue to his recall bank was one night between periods of an Eastern Hockey League game during the 1979-80 season. Bill Beagan was the commissioner and happened to be in attendance for a game in which the referee mistakenly allowed the backup goaltender to go to the penalty box to serve a bench minor. “I blew a short whistle to stop the faceoff and, as I skated by the referee, I said, ‘The goalie can’t serve a penalty.’ He apparently hadn’t noticed … made the goalie come out and put a skater in,” Cavedo recalled. “During the intermission, Beagan chewed out the referee, [saying] he should have left the goalie in the box rather than show he didn’t know the rules … which struck me as absurd.”
Then, for Cavedo, came the ultimate putdown, which led to, possibly hasten, his exit to a different line of work. “… [Beagan] then yelled at me for being too skinny. He said, ‘You need to work out … build some muscle,’” Cavedo said. “Of course, I had been [lifting] weights for years, apparently to no effect.”
Having attended the University of Richmond as an undergraduate, simply Brad when he got his degree from UR’s T.C. Williams law school in 1983. From there, he worked for several high-profile firms before becoming a Virginia state deputy attorney general. Cavedo was a civil litigation lawyer (and lobbyist). In 2002, then-governor Mark Warner named him circuit court judge as a recess appointment. The following year Cavedo was duly elected by the General Assembly and currently is serving his third term. Not that he gave up hockey entirely. Cavedo, 65, remained active in local and area amateur hockey as referee and administrator until four years ago.
This is his 19th year on the 13th judicial district court, and Judge Cavedo recently made some controversial rulings regarding Confederate monuments before recusing himself because he resided in the area. Not unlike hockey, when fans don’t appreciate an official’s work, Cavedo has been the object of negative feedback — which can make hockey dissent seem like a love fest.
To tell the truth, da judge thinks doing his hockey thing was an excellent training ground for what was to follow in real life. For example. he had to react quickly — and decisively — in making decisions on the ice. In the courtroom, Cavedo said, “I’m known for making rulings on the spot — and not putting them off to a later date.”
The irony was not lost here, and so, with William & Mary being targeted — again — for potential violation of Title IX, we were reminded of then-director of women’s athletics Millie West’s comments that appeared Feb. 25, 1979, in one of our many notes columns. First, as anyone who knew the W&M icon will tell you, she was not a huge (sorry) fan of the federal law that guarantees women equal standing with men in collegiate athletics.
The coaches of women’s sports at William & Mary “were adamant that they didn’t want scholarships,” recalled Barry Fratkin, who served his alma mater as executive director of the W&M Athletic Educational Foundation (Tribe Club) from 1972 to 1985. “The overriding opinion was, it would destroy the amateur aspect ... it wasn’t pure, that sort of thing. [Also] it changed their whole perspective of sports. Now they had to go out and recruit. It was a different type of competition.”
What’s more, they already were successful. Why disrupt that? “They had an extremely good program, and very competitive in the non-scholarship world,” Fratkin said. “They didn’t want anything different.”
With that in mind, what follows is most of the segment that, by the way, took second billing to a bunch of football stuff — ironically enough:
The budget for women’s athletics at William & Mary is $350,000, which is approximately $500,000 shy of complying with Title IX guidelines, but Millie West remains both patient and realistic. “The best argument is: Where is [the money] going to come from?” she said. What’s more, “it would be difficult for us to spend it wisely now, but later we will.” … West has seen substantial uplifting of the women’s program at William & Mary. Seven years ago the school was spending $15,000 total for women’s athletics. Since then it has gone from eight to 15 varsity sports … and from $0.00 to $40,000 for (limited scholarship assistance).
To this point, the Department of Health, Education and Welfare apparently is satisfied William & Mary is progressing at a satisfactory rate towards compliance with Title IX, and West said she had no intention of making an issue of it herself. The projected disparity is based on per capita spending, which is open to some question, she admitted. William and Mary has a ratio of five male athletes to every three female athletes “and the only thing pushing it out of proportion is football.” West said. If the NCAA succeeds in making football exempt from Title IX guidelines, the disparity would be resolved on many campuses … Meanwhile, the emergence of Title IX, and with it zealous enforcement by HEW, is forcing William & Mary to do something women’s department officials really don’t believe in. “We have stayed away from scholarships as long as we can because we don’t believe in [athletic] scholarships, period,” West explained. “We believe students should come to William & Mary for academic reasons first. We don’t believe in buying a team for William & Mary … but Title IX won’t allow us do that, and we’ve been caught sort of dragging our own feet.”
West died Feb. 15th. She was 85 and spent more than 60 years serving a school with such class and dedication that the tributes keep rolling in. Truth be known, the native of Cedartown, Ga., had more impact than all of the Tribe’s male coaches and administrators combined. OK, so that might be exaggeration for effect but West, whose tennis teams won 87 per cent of their matches (202 in all), did it all — if sometimes reluctantly — as coach and administrator.
From M. West, we lower the level — way, way down — to talk about a former VCU basketball coach who bolted Franklin Street for Beale Street at the same time William & Mary was being smacked in the face by Title IX for the first time. Rumors were flying that Dana Kirk was among the top three choices at Memphis State. Larry Brown, then running the Denver Nuggets, was thought to be first choice but there was good, old Dana on my flight that had an intermediate stop in Memphis. So how about it, coach, do you have the job? No comment. Kirk did smile, however, although he was such a con artist I wasn’t sure what to make of it.
Having produced a 57-28 record (1976-79) at VCU, good, old Dana spent seven years at Memphis State, compiling a record of 158-58 including a school-record 31-4 in 1984-85 when Memphis reached the Final Four with players who were paid as much as a reported $40,000 by boosters and could barely read and/or write. Of Kirk’s 60-plus recruits overall, only six graduated. One of his star players, Baskerville Holmes, killed his girlfriend then turned the gun on himself. Others also met violent deaths.
When numerous recruiting violations surfaced in 1986, Memphis fired Kirk, who shortly thereafter was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts including tax evasion, mail fraud and obstruction of justice, the most serious of all. From sworn testimony we also learned good, old Dana had solicited kickbacks from tournament promoters and resold tickets for as much as five times their value. He could have gone to jail for 10 years, with a $250,000 fine, for obstruction of justice alone. Kirk wound up with a one-year sentence and spent four months in a minimum-security prison in Alabama. Returning to Memphis, where he started a sports talk show and was writing a book (The Slickest Rat in the Barn), good, old Dana died of a heart attack in 2010. He was 74.
In 2000, in desperate need of instant success, the school now called University of Memphis but still with a short memory, hired John Calipari. He had been coach at the University of Massachusetts when illegal payments to star player Marcus Camby resulted in NCAA sanctions. Talk about slick! Calipari somehow avoided charges himself. “Are Calipari and Memphis going to repeat their histories?” asked a Chicago columnist. The answer was yes. In 2009, the real slickster managed to avoid the posse again while the NCAA hit Memphis with more sanctions. A total of 38 games were vacated. As it was when he was at UMass, a trip to the Final Four was removed from the record books.
Memphis didn’t care, offering Calipari a new contract. Neither did the University of Kentucky, no stranger to troubles with the NCAA. The Wildcats outbid Memphis, and he’s been in Lexington, Ky., ever since.
Warren Mitchell’s death Oct. 15 at age 87 triggered memories of a standout basketball career at the University of Richmond as well as six-year tour (1966-72) as William & Mary coach. First time I saw Warren was at Washington & Lee’s Doremus Gym. The Spiders came to play the Five-Star Generals who would reach the 1956-57 Southern Conference final. UR had a good back court of senior Mitchell, the team’s captain, and freshman Butch Lambiotte — but not good enough. Final: 86-83, W&L which later prevailed here 77-68. But it was Coach Mitchell, coming to Williamsburg from Lefty Driesell’s staff at Davidson, who left the impression of being someone maybe too nice to be caught up in such a rough, tough, down-and-dirty profession.
Prior to the 1967-68 campaign, the soft-spoken Mitchell hired a bombastic high school coach from New Jersey, Hubie Brown, and the dissimilarities between them became quickly apparent. It proved to be a difficult season on and off the floor for the Tribe. It finished 6-18, the second worst under Mitchell, and you had to believe a big reason was the players’ confusion. Visitors to practice saw low-key Mitchell being upstaged by loud, overbearing Brown who gave every impression of undermining the boss.
“I don’t think Hubie did anything behind [Mitchell’s] back,” said a person close to the team, “[but] you always got the impression he was in charge.”
Brown left after one season because, we were told, his wife didn’t like his meager salary of $7,000. He joined Vic Bubas’s staff at Duke and remained four years before jumping to the NBA where he became two-time coach of the year. Brown, 87, made an even bigger name for himself as network TV commentator, saying outrageous things while dissecting the game as well as — or better than — anyone else for the viewer’s benefit. In 2005, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
It was after one of Brown’s award-winning moments that I wrote — briefly told — about his tumultuous season at W&M and his apparent back-stabbing of Mitchell. The morning the paper came out, the phone rang at home. I picked up the receiver and heard two words: “Thank you.” Click! Thank you, Warren.
Bummer of the Week/Month/Year: Mike “Doc” Emrick, No. 3 on my all-time sportscaster list, announced his retirement last week. Ice hockey play-by-play is quite possibly the hardest of all sports to call and do it well. No one has done it better than Emrick, 74. The New York Post’s Phil Mushnick put it best: “Emrick was the rarest of TV announcers in that his presence could entice us to watch, then even stick with blowouts, rather than risk losing what he might say.”
Until next time …
