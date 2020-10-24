Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Judge Bradley Cavedo officiated on the ice before the courtroom, and other memories

To this point, the Department of Health, Education and Welfare apparently is satisfied William & Mary is progressing at a satisfactory rate towards compliance with Title IX, and West said she had no intention of making an issue of it herself. The projected disparity is based on per capita spending, which is open to some question, she admitted. William and Mary has a ratio of five male athletes to every three female athletes “and the only thing pushing it out of proportion is football.” West said. If the NCAA succeeds in making football exempt from Title IX guidelines, the disparity would be resolved on many campuses … Meanwhile, the emergence of Title IX, and with it zealous enforcement by HEW, is forcing William & Mary to do something women’s department officials really don’t believe in. “We have stayed away from scholarships as long as we can because we don’t believe in [athletic] scholarships, period,” West explained. “We believe students should come to William & Mary for academic reasons first. We don’t believe in buying a team for William & Mary … but Title IX won’t allow us do that, and we’ve been caught sort of dragging our own feet.”