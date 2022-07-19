Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: On the ACC and realignment

Here we are again, going short as well as long, with observations from the old, OLD memory bank. This is Volume 91: “That Was a Misprint … Wasn’t It?”

So the Atlantic Coast Conference wanted us to believe there can be honor among thieves with that handshake deal with the Pac-12 and Big 10. A deal between gentlemen … “about trust,” said ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. That was less than a year ago … the time it took the Big 10 to pirate UCLA and Southern Cal away from the Pac-12 and join the SEC as THE major players in college athletics. Talk about looking foolish!

Raise your hand if you believed the so-called “Alliance” would last in today’s survival-of-the-fittest climate, much less this long. The laughing you hear is from Big 10 commish Kevin Warren. Boy, did he put one over on gentleman Phillips and counterpart gentleman George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12!

From all indications the Big 10 decided all bets were off when, in January, the ACC and Pac-12 voted against a 12-team national football playoff that reportedly could have generated as much as $1 billion. Now, it appears the ACC could be in deep trouble UNLESS it can convince Notre Dame to become a full member by including football. And Phillips and friends apparently face a bidding war from the Big 10 which has coveted the South Bend, Ind., school for a number of years.

In fact, as recently as 1999, the Fighting Irish were thought to be Big 10-bound after the school’s faculty council voted in favor of the move only to be overruled by the Board of Trustees. Subsequent discussions came up short when the conference demanded participation in every sport to become a full-fledged member. Then and up to now, Notre Dame has basked in its football independence, armed with a mega deal from NBC to televise all home games.

According to one insider, the Big 10 would like to become the Big 20, adding Notre Dame and including Oregon (among others) from the Pac-12. It would need only four more, having brought (bought?) in Penn State, Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland (from the ACC) since 1990. UCLA and Southern Cal become official in 2025. Another report says the conference would offer membership to Stanford if that would help to enroll Notre Dame. (Think about it!)

Now, what’s to keep Clemson, Miami, Fla., and Florida State from leaving the ACC for the SEC? The ACC would like to think its “Grant of Rights” arrangement over money from TV (what else?) that lasts through 2036 is a major deterrent but undoubtedly would be tested in court. And that’s always a crap shoot, at best.

Since UCLA and Southern Cal announced their intentions more than a week ago, speculation about how it all shakes out has been rampant. Few national experts think the ACC has a prayer of remaining a major player. It’s amusing, really, to read/hear what might happen. Like would you believe Duke and North Carolina joining the Big (to be renamed)?

Virginia was said to be coveted by former Big 10 commissioner Jim Delany many moons ago. Now the Cavaliers are seldom mentioned. Likewise Virginia Tech. See, this is all about football and the big bucks it generates from TV. In its heyday, the old Atlantic Coast Conference was known for basketball that, at one time, upstaged football. Then the ACC started to expand from its original roots, diluting the big rivalries and leaving the conference in a predicament over which it seemingly has little control.

Bottom line: The ACC blew it big time … how big should be known shortly.

So, why not bite the bullet … return to the days when athletes were really students … and create a new consortium of geographically-compatible, like-minded schools that would generate rivalries – new and old – for their fans to really get excited about again? How about UVA, Virginia Tech, Duke, UNC, N.C, State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt … maybe Maryland.

They shouldn’t have any trouble coming up with a TV package. So it wouldn’t be on ESPN (which owns the SEC network) or Fox (Big 10). Maybe the return won’t be measured by six and seven figures. It could be seen as a reason to cut back on expenses and get out of the college sports rat race. So they might not get five-star high school athletes. Then again … as long as the courts don’t do away with the NIL ...

Who knows … they could set a welcomed trend and be ahead of their time. Dream on.

At this point, only one thing is for sure: the NCAA is dead. Long live the NCAA.

ESPN, which owns and operates the ACC Network, broke up “Packer and Durham,” quite possibly the only morning sports show on TV that featured hosts who actually knew what they were talking about and did it in a professional manner. OK, so it had limited appeal, and one of its strengths also was a major weakness, but Mark Packer, son of Billy, and Wes Durham, son of the late Woody, provided information and talk, for the most part, not cluttered by too many callers.

We’ve always held sports call-in was only as good as the callers but Packer-Durham proved a formidable exception. They were better on their own, assisted by willing guests (coaches, players, administrators, etc.) from the conference … backed by first-rate visuals. Our only turnoff was what apparently turned on many viewers: the constant reminder that all sports, minor as well as major, were equally important.

So, what brought about the end after three-plus years and 659 shows? That’s on TV, since the network finally got on the air in late 2019. They had been working in tandem since 2018 on SiriusXM – a total of 1,028 programs in all, originating from Packer’s home basement in Charlotte, complete with ACC memorabilia plus a couple of dogs so impressed that they slept most of the time.

We should have known something was up when the radio replay suddenly disappeared from 106.1 here several weeks ago. A few hours after the final show, Durham made a brief guest appearance on Bob Black’s week-day yapfest (4-6 p.m., 106.1) and said they knew a month or so ago it was over.

Durham didn’t volunteer why the plug had been pulled. It’s safe to guess, however, that it wasn’t his idea, or Packer’s. Perhaps some deep thinker at the network thought they could do better. Good luck with that.

When it comes to Hypocrisy U., better known as NCAA-driven college athletics, nothing should surprise this long-time octogenarian observer any more. He thought he had seen – and heard – it all. Wrong again, big boy!

Once again he was reminded that even institutions with the best intentions, determined – against all odds – to do things the right way, aren’t immune. Or was that a really-late April Fools joke … you know, last week’s announcement in the RTD … that William & Mary, that bastion of higher learning, that would rather close its doors than give a scholarship athlete an academic break … was going to pay its jocks and jock-ettes for success in the – STOP THE PRESSES!! – classroom.

Chicken Little was right, after all … the sky is falling. Next thing you know the school in Williamsburg will plan to play big-time football. Oops, that was considered and quickly dropped a year or so ago during the Samantha Huge era, mercifully short as it was.

Our go-to guy for all things William & Mary, Barry Fratkin, was away on summer vacation and had not heard the news. His first reaction? The alumnus and former sports information and chief fundraiser laughed. “Sounds strange to me,” the native Richmonder, retired, said. “I’ll tell you what … you don’t get good grades … you’re outta school. How’s that for incentive?”

Virginia Commonwealth University to the Big East Conference? A rival athletic director insists it could happen … “if the Big East wants them,” he said. “They would be crazy not to go.”

Much has been made of former Richmond Kicker Matt Turner joining storied Arsenal of the English Premier League. His chances of supplanting incumbent goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are not considered good ... except we tend to forget coach Mikel Arteta is more apt to make lineup changes than any of his EPL counterparts. Turner continues to say he’s not going to be satisfied with just being a backup … that Ramsdale should be looking over his shoulder. Last year’s top MLS goalie is coming.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has become a major player, signing new faces like never before. In fact, the EPL as a whole is undergoing such a drastic change in personnel that you virtually won’t be able to tell the players without a program when the 2022-23 season gets under way early next month.

Manchester United, underachieving under five managers since Alex Ferguson retired, faces all sorts of lineup alterations with Erik Ten Hag now in charge. Cristiano Renaldo, 37, wants out, asking to be traded to a Champions League side that would give him a crack at another world title before he retires. Paul Pogba and little-used Juan Mata are gone. Jesse Lingard, underappreciated and, therefore, underused, is said bound for Major League Soccer. And Ten Haag has been trying to sign a couple of world-class central defenders, possibly ending captain Harry Maguire’s frustrating tenure there.

Back stateside, “The World’s Greatest Soccer Coach,” Bruce Arena, lost his most prolific scorer (Adam Buska) and 2021-22 MLS keeper of the year (Turner) but has simply reloaded. Off to a slow, disappointing start, New England is back in the hunt despite sloppy play in the defensive end that cost the Revolution at least six points in the standings.

To date, there have been few Yanks (Americans) deemed worthy of running an EPL team. Bob Bradley lasted less than three months at Swansea City in late 2016. Now it’s Jesse Marsch’s turn at Leeds United where he’s really sticking his neck way out by hiring three members of the U.S. National Men’s Team.

Bradley was an assistant under Arena at the University of Virginia, MLS's D.C. United and later with the USMNT. Marsch played for Arena at D.C. United (1996). I know … I know … we’re prejudiced but it’s a shame “The World’s Greatest” never got a shot at a major job overseas. The closest he came was a second-tier opportunity in Denmark which Arena rejected, he said, because at the time he was worn out from the demands of the World Cup.

Talk about hilarious … is veteran umpire Angel Hernandez’ allegation that MLB manipulated his evaluation “in order to make his job performance appear worse than it actually was.” Mission impossible! There is no way anyone could do that. If you have any doubts, check YouTube’s “Baseball’s Worst Umpire” lowlights of Hernandez having one call after another, some in the same game, overturned. But, he’s REALLY bad behind the plate. The only question about Hernandez, who had one suit against MLB for discrimination tossed, is why he wasn’t fired long ago.

In case you missed it, pro rasslin’s “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, 73, who says he wants to die in the ring, might get his wish July 31 in Nashville, Tenn. Having previously defied the Grim Reaper on a couple of occasions not related to his entertainment of choice – and hardly the model of excellent health these days – Flair is expected to join such other not-so-golden oldies as Rickie Morton and Robert Gibson (“Rock and Roll Express”) in a featured six-man tag.