Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Who's the best college point guard in state history?

The fact that E. Sherod, 61, even suited up at VCU was no fault of his own. That makes his story unique in itself. Last week we closed our little ditty by asking what would have happened if Sherod and Monte Knight — who formed the best backcourt in Rams’ history — had joined schoolboy chum Michael Perry (college career average of 19.9 points) at the University of Richmond? That was the plan all along.

We also documented why Knight didn’t go to UR. First-year (1978-79) coach Lou Goetz didn’t want him — a 6-2 center? Actually, Knight was needed in the middle as a senior at Thomas Jefferson High after being a guard until then. Oh well, it wasn’t the only mistake the late Goetz made in three seasons before deciding to pursue interests other than X’s and O’s.

After it was hinted that perhaps academic deficiencies kept him from going to UR, Sherod emailed that he would “like to set the record straight.” Would we give him a call?

Here we should point out he comes with a reputation for honesty, “a great person who you can believe,” our long-time observer of hoops — and friend — says. Also, trouble never was Sherod’s middle name. Carry on, Edmund (as we knew him in the old days). You were saying?