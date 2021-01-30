Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Who's the best college point guard in state history?

OK, tell us, who was better at what they did best: Ed Sherod, Jeff Jones or Dave Twardzik? In the memory man’s sports writing lifetime, now pushing 49 years, they were the best point guards (who played in Virginia) that these old eyes had ever seen. While Twardzik’s career flourished in the NBA, as one long-time observer of hoops pointed out while insisting the Old Dominion star was hands-down No. 1 (“No question about it.”), we’re talking undergraduate days only. It is our forum, after all.
And the criteria covers more than how well they performed or overall value to their teams. (It would be difficult to down play Jones’ role in the Sampson years at the University of Virginia. The son of a coach, he arrived in Charlottesville already adept at the position, a ready-made leader for coach Terry Holland.) No, we’re going beyond the obvious here, asking, in addition, what were their degrees of difficulty … what did they have to overcome to succeed?
In the case of Sherod, the answer comes in two parts. First, at Virginia Commonwealth University (1977-81), he played for a couple of coaches who were ... ahh ... demanding, to say the least. Second — and more to the point — he decided to remake himself as a player. He went from high school hotshot to college playmaker. Why? Because he was intelligent enough to recognize it would be in his best interest.
The fact that E. Sherod, 61, even suited up at VCU was no fault of his own. That makes his story unique in itself. Last week we closed our little ditty by asking what would have happened if Sherod and Monte Knight — who formed the best backcourt in Rams’ history — had joined schoolboy chum Michael Perry (college career average of 19.9 points) at the University of Richmond? That was the plan all along.
We also documented why Knight didn’t go to UR. First-year (1978-79) coach Lou Goetz didn’t want him — a 6-2 center? Actually, Knight was needed in the middle as a senior at Thomas Jefferson High after being a guard until then. Oh well, it wasn’t the only mistake the late Goetz made in three seasons before deciding to pursue interests other than X’s and O’s.
After it was hinted that perhaps academic deficiencies kept him from going to UR, Sherod emailed that he would “like to set the record straight.” Would we give him a call?
Here we should point out he comes with a reputation for honesty, “a great person who you can believe,” our long-time observer of hoops — and friend — says. Also, trouble never was Sherod’s middle name. Carry on, Edmund (as we knew him in the old days). You were saying?
The late Carl Slone was the UR coach who signed the 6-6 Perry, a senior at Teejay when Sherod was playing his final season at John Marshall for coach Frank Threatts. “I wanted to go to Richmond. I really wanted to play with Mike,” Sherod said the other day. “Fred Bibby was my PE teacher … and was also doing some volunteer coaching at UR at the time. He asked if I would talk to coach Slone … even though they weren’t recruiting me … [and] I said OK.”
Sherod will never forget the scene, Slone sitting behind his desk, and, “he tells me he doesn’t think I can play there. I said, ‘Are you sure?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, our guys just might be a little bit better than you are.’ As soon as he said that, I left and committed to VCU.”
Slone apparently was unaware that Sherod had begun to make over his game. Surely the coach had watched him at JM, where he was a get-it-and-shoot-it guard who averaged a state-best 29 points-plus — which, in itself, should have been attractive.
“I don’t think Coach Slone ever came to see me play,” Sherod said. “All of them [UR staff] thought I was just a shooter. They convinced themselves. At the same time, why not give me a shot … when you’re considered one of the best players in the area?”
In the state was more like it, so what kept Slone, who died last February at age 83, from going after Sherod? It would have been an easy sell. Your high school grades, perhaps?
“I could have gotten into Richmond … easily,” he said. “Coach Threatts made sure you did your [school] work or you didn’t play.” (Also, why would Bibby recommend an interview with Slone if he knew Sherod wouldn’t qualify academically? UR admissions always has been reluctant to make exceptions, albeit more so in recent years than then.)
After completing his high school career, Sherod decided — on his own — to become a point guard because it could gave him a better chance to start as a freshman in college. Everyone had a two — or shooting — guard but how many schools that wanted him (including Wake Forest) were strong in the ball-handling department?
At the state all-star game, his coach was Henrico’s Guy Davis, “and I told him, ‘I don’t have to shoot the ball.’ I think that threw him,” Sherod recalled.
Come on, Edmund, what made you think you could pull it off? Your first instinct was to shoot, not pass. That’s difficult to overcome — for anyone. There’s no glamour in making other guys look good, is there?
“I felt I could make the change if I kept it simple … and coach Threatts prepared us well,” Sherod said. “I was 6-2, which was pretty good size for a point guard then. I knew if I wanted to play [in college] and wanted to win, I’d have to sacrifice some of my game.”
His first coach at VCU was the late Dana Kirk, and in the season opener, Sherod started at the point and shocked everybody by not attempting a field goal. He said Threatts was so angry that he got in Kirk’s face about it afterward. The Rams lost 55-54 to William & Mary at UR’s Robins Center — believe it or not — and Sherod still remembers the final moments. “I had the shot to win the game but gave the ball to [leading scorer/All-American] Gerald Henderson. He was a senior,” he said, adding, “I had a better shot.”
An independent, VCU finished 24-5 including 3-0 against Richmond. “Before the next game. Coach Kirk came up to me and said I could shoot the ball,” Sherod said. He wound up averaging 10.3 points and a team-high 2.9 assists, lowest of his career.
“UR was 4-22,” Sherod said. “I felt bad for Mike [Perry], but I felt pretty good for me. I was in control of everything.”
In all, VCU was 76-27 (10-1 vs UR) during the Sherod era. J.D. Barnett replaced Kirk in 1979-80, and the 18-12 Rams won the Sun Belt Conference, then made their first-ever appearance in the NCAA’s postseason bash. If it seemed like Sherod was on the court all the time, he was.
Sherod averaged a still-record 36.2 minutes for his VCU career. He started 113 of 113 games. He averaged 11.7 points and 5.2 assists. In his final game, a second-round 1981 NCAA tournament overtime loss to Tennessee, 58-56, he played all 45 minutes.
What made his career even more remarkable was that it was accomplished against the backdrop of daily drama provided by the men in charge. Both Kirk and Barnett, each in his own way, kept everyone on edge and wondering what craziness would come next. Kirk finally slithered out of town for a higher-profile opportunity at Memphis State, where it didn’t take him long to run afoul of the NCAA because of recruiting violations.
“We didn’t know he was going until we saw his [Memphis] press conference on TV,” Sherod said. “We thought about transferring. Coach Mills [athletic director Lewis Mills] talked me out of it … said things would be OK.”
Enter Barnett, whose coaching acumen was pretty much overlooked, certainly downplayed, because of his unpredictable nature. He was always fighting windmills, convinced everyone was against him. You never knew when he would go off. “Even people who did like him, he could make them mad at him, too,” Sherod said, “ … including the players.”
Nevertheless, he found playing for both coaches instructive, if not always fun. Kirk, said Sherod, “always had to be the center of attention … [but] he was one of the best I’ve been around at game management. He could draw up a play, and it would work.”
Barnett’s erratic behavior didn’t bother Sherod that much, he insisted. “I didn’t have a problem with J.D. I’d been around other coaches who did all that screaming … and you learn to listen to the basketball, that’s all. You can’t take it personally.”
A knee injury cut Sherod’s NBA career to one season (1982-83) with the New York Knickerbockers. Unlucky — as it turned out — No. 13 averaged 25.4 minutes, 6.2 points, 4.9 assists and team-best 1.5 steals as the Knicks were 44-38 during the regular season. They were swept by the eventual-champion Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. Volatile Hubie Brown was in his first season as NY coach.
“I can say this: J.D. prepared me for Hubie, with the screaming, get-in-your-face stuff they can’t do any more,” Sherod said. He didn’t take kindly to being dressed down “in front of 20,000 people at Madison Square Garden,” Sherod said, “but you talk to coach Brown today, and he’ll tell you I was one of the smartest players he ever had.”
He walked (limped?) away from pro hoops after a season with the CBA’s Lancaster (Pa.) Lightning, winning a championship while being named MVP of the playoffs. Since then Sherod has been teacher, coach and trainer. He’s currently in his 16th season as basketball coach at St. Catherine’s, clearly satisfied with the way things worked out. Still, we are left to wonder what might have been, had the three amigos — Knight, Perry and Sherod — attended UR, as planned.
Think about it. No, it’s not unreasonable to believe they would have excelled, thereby keeping Goetz in charge, looking like a genius, for gosh knows how long. The court at the Robins Center wouldn’t be named for Dick Tarrant, Goetz’ assistant who replaced him and gave the program most of its finest hours.
“Things have a way of working out,” Sherod said, then — wistfully — added, “I think we would have been something there.”
Post-scripts and post-mortems: Welcome to the NBA, Ed Sherod. He started 41 straight games for the Knicks, who traded for veteran Rory Sparrow. “He came, and I sat for 13 straight games,” Sherod said. “Why? Coach Brown didn’t say a thing to me. When reporters asked him about it, he said I should be grateful I had a job. I didn’t like that, but Paul Westphal [12-year NBA guard] told me to stay low, don’t say anything — and I didn’t.”
Sherod suffered a torn miniscus late in the season, played little (15 minutes) in the playoffs and was cut before the next season. Sherod also played, if briefly, for coaching legend Larry Brown with the New Jersey Nets who selected him in the fourth round of the 1981 NBA draft.
A member of college and pro halls of fame, Westphal died from brain cancer a few weeks ago. He was 70.
… Barnett turned 71 on Jan, 10. He apparently retired after spending less than a year as a coach and athletic director in Division II. His 2004-05 Sharks finished 10-16. Having signed a three-year contract, Barnett reportedly returned to the mainland to be with his family. The highlight of his roller coaster coaching career was his 1979-85 run at VCU where he took the Rams to five straight NCAA tournaments and had a winning percentage of 73.3 (132-48).
From Franklin St., Barnett left for the University of Tulsa to replace Arkansas-bound Nolan Richardson and his “40 Minutes of Hell.” One of the first things the new coach in town had to do was eliminate under-the-table payments to several players. Of course, neither Richardson nor Tulsa was investigated for, much less found guilty of, violations of NCAA rules.
… A promise made is a promise kept — or I’d tell you of similar shenanigans involving a major program at a state school that quickly, quietly swept it under the athletic director’s rug.
By the way, speaking of leaving a program before first doing the right thing and informing your players … it’s little-mentioned that Will Wade told his kids at VCU he wasn’t going to LSU then was on a private jet bound for Baton Rouge the next a.m. At least the Rams took gigantic steps upward and onward by replacing him with a coach driven by ethics and principle, Mike Rhoades.
Meanwhile, in little more than three seasons at LSU, Wade, 38, has been accused of all sorts of NCAA violations, albeit as yet unproven. In 2020: First, Yahoo reported he was caught on tape by the FBI sounding very much like he offered a high school player the moon, which led to LSU suspending him ... which prompted him to refuse to cooperate with the school’s ensuing investigation. Wade was reinstated but not before agreeing to (a) forfeit $250,000 in bonuses; and (b) not to sue the school for money owed should he be fired for cause.
That barely had been resolved when an HBO documentary “The Scheme” allowed us to hear Wade’s wiretapped conversation mentioned above. Five months later ESPN reported the NCAA was investigating Wade for 11 examples of offering recruits “impermissible benefits.” To date, however, the NCAA hasn’t given its formal “notice of allegations,” so Wade remains LSU coach — and has a bunch of defenders including a TV guy in New Orleans who insisted “the legality that exonerates Wade is basically entrapment.”
He was talking about the FBI’s, three-year, multi-million dollar sting operation that fell way short of its goal to indict high-profile basketball coaches on federal bribery charges. In the end, it landed a few small fish and, by all accounts, made the Keystone Kops look competent by comparison.
