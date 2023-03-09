NEW YORK — Former St. Christopher's standout Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points as fourth-seeded Saint Louis routed fifth-seeded George Mason 82-54 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

The Billikens (21-11) advance to face top-seeded VCU in Saturday's semifinals.

Jimerson was 8 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance. Javon Pickett added 13 points and Sincere Parker 10 for Saint Louis, which hit 33 of 59 shots from the field (55.9%). The Patriots (20-13) hit just 19 of 52 shots (36.5%).

Senior Josh Oduro, a two-time all-Atlantic 10 pick, scored 15 points in his final game for the Patriots (20-13), which had won seven straight games. Ronald Polite added 12 points for GMU, and De'Von Cooper scored 10 points.