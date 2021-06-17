Job hunting? Prepare with these easy steps

So you've decided to join the hunt, the job hunt that is. Job hunting these days is no easy task, especially in the aftermath of a global pandemic.

According to TheMuse.com, everything we thought we knew about job hunting before COVID-19 is out the window. Different industries will be booming and remote work will be around for quite some time.

Using some of the tips listed below, you should find just the right position for you.

Brush up your resume

Depending on your work situation, numerous years and job positions may have gone by since you last updated your resume. Taking time to update is a top priority when it comes to the job search. It allows potential employers to get a glance at who you are before even reaching out. Maybe it's a new look to the resume completely or something as quick as adding a skill you've developed. Either way, no position, title, skill or recognition should go unlisted on your resume. Even if it was a quick stint or side project, don't forget to mention it. That shows employers the range of tools you possess among other applicants.

Vet social media accounts