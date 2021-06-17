Job hunting? Prepare with these easy steps

So you've decided to join the hunt, the job hunt that is. Job hunting these days is no easy task, especially in the aftermath of a global pandemic.
According to TheMuse.com, everything we thought we knew about job hunting before COVID-19 is out the window. Different industries will be booming and remote work will be around for quite some time.
Using some of the tips listed below, you should find just the right position for you.
Brush up your resume
Depending on your work situation, numerous years and job positions may have gone by since you last updated your resume. Taking time to update is a top priority when it comes to the job search. It allows potential employers to get a glance at who you are before even reaching out. Maybe it's a new look to the resume completely or something as quick as adding a skill you've developed. Either way, no position, title, skill or recognition should go unlisted on your resume. Even if it was a quick stint or side project, don't forget to mention it. That shows employers the range of tools you possess among other applicants.
Vet social media accounts
You may think a snarky joke on Twitter or silly Facebook photos wouldn't come into play when applying for a job, but it's the world we live in now. Before applying for any sort of position, take a good look at any social media accounts you have, each and every one of them. Make sure to Google yourself as well, to make sure nothing detrimental comes up for a potential employer to see. Look at your accounts as if you are the employer and see if anything catches your eye that could make all the difference to the dream position you're after.
Be vocal
Passionate about a company's mission or a certain subject? Preach it from the rooftops! Even if it's a business that has passed on you before, they still like to see people who align with their mission. Comment on social media about the great achievements being made by a company you find inspiring and they will definitely take notice. Even if your ideal company isn't hiring right now, keep up with their posts and share your thoughts on their mission. These are ways to at least get your foot in the door until an opportunity opens up.
Do your research
One crucial step in preparing to apply for a job is doing your research into a business. Even if it's not the company you're looking to get into, view similar ones just to see how they work. Taking time to do this will allow you to get a good understanding of whether you would be a good fit. It would also give you a good idea what company culture may be like or the kind of person who would thrive best in such a position. Doing so would also come in handy in preparing for an interview.