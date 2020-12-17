Job Hunting While Still Employed: The Keys to a Successful Search

Job hunting while you are currently employed may seem like a challenge. But there are many benefits to searching for a new job while you're working for another employer. The key is to map out a plan and avoid some mistakes that can derail your search. Below are the do's and don'ts of searching for a job while you're currently employed.
What are three things to do if you are seeking a new job while currently employed?
1. Map out a plan
The path to a fruitful job search begins with a great plan. The job search experts with Top Resume outline some key steps you should take as you craft your plan. They include the following:
- Write down your job search goals
- Establish job search milestones you hope to achieve
- Reward yourself as you achieve each milestone
- Don't be afraid to ask for help or support from a job search expert
2. Schedule time for your job search
It's important to remain fully committed to your current job duties - even if you dislike your job. While you might be eager to devote every waking hour to your job search, you should always conduct your job search activities outside the office and after hours. Ideally, it's wise to create a schedule in advance and vow to stick to it.
3. Use discretion with work-related contacts
You may think you can trust a longtime colleague or boss with your job search plans. But it's always best to keep your job search plans to yourself to avoid becoming the latest topic of the office rumor mill.
What are three things you should never do as you search for a new job?
1. Leave your resume on the office copier or scanner
One of the most common mistakes people make is leaving their resume out on the copier, scanner, credenza, or another piece of office furniture. If a colleague or manager finds your resume, they often assume that you're searching for another job, which could jeopardize your current employment.
2. Use your current boss or another supervisor as a reference
If you have a great relationship with your boss, you might feel that it's safe to list them as a reference when applying for a new job. This is rarely the case, and you could quickly find yourself unemployed. It's best to avoid using anyone at your current place of employment as a reference.
3. Criticize your current employer
No matter how frustrated you may feel, it's important to keep your opinions about your current employer to yourself. If you are overly critical, it may give interviewers good reason to think you would ultimately be critical of them as well. Do your best to remain positive and keep the focus on how you can become a great asset to a prospective new employer.