Job Hunting While Still Employed: The Keys to a Successful Search

3. Use discretion with work-related contacts

You may think you can trust a longtime colleague or boss with your job search plans. But it's always best to keep your job search plans to yourself to avoid becoming the latest topic of the office rumor mill.

What are three things you should never do as you search for a new job?

1. Leave your resume on the office copier or scanner

One of the most common mistakes people make is leaving their resume out on the copier, scanner, credenza, or another piece of office furniture. If a colleague or manager finds your resume, they often assume that you're searching for another job, which could jeopardize your current employment.

2. Use your current boss or another supervisor as a reference

If you have a great relationship with your boss, you might feel that it's safe to list them as a reference when applying for a new job. This is rarely the case, and you could quickly find yourself unemployed. It's best to avoid using anyone at your current place of employment as a reference.

3. Criticize your current employer