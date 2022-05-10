Jobseeker tips for the applicant tracking system

If you are looking to submit a job application online, you will likely encounter an applicant tracking system (ATS), an HR software that analyses job applications. Discover how ATS affects your job hunt and how to write an ATS-friendly curriculum vitae that lands you an interview.

What is an applicant tracking system?

An applicant tracking system (ATS) is a piece of human resources software that serves as a database for prospective job seekers.

The primary goal of an ATS is to make the lives of hiring managers and recruiters easier by organizing, searching for, and communicating with applicants. Companies frequently hire for numerous jobs simultaneously, and each job opening receives large numbers of applications, making it impossible for hiring managers to read each one carefully.

ATS simplifies and, in some cases, automates search, saving time and avoiding human error

How do applicant tracking systems work?

Irrespective of the weaknesses and strengths of each ATS, the basic process is the same.

When applying through an ATS, you will answer knockout questions, which can be in the form of short answer questions or checkboxes. Their goal is to reduce the number of applicants.

If an applicant fails to answer a knockout question satisfactorily, the resume is flagged or automatically rejected by the ATS.

All applicant tracking systems store and parse resume information to allow candidates to be easily filtered and searched by keyword.

Viewing applications

Many recruiters glance through each resume that comes through their ATS; therefore, applicants should always take care to make their achievements and competencies stand out.

Automatic ranking

Some tracking systems compare your resume and rank applicants focusing on how well the job description matches their resume and concentrating on the highest-ranked candidates.

Keyword Searches

Resume keywords are frequently used to search for job applications stored in the ATS and job postings based on abilities, location, previous employers, experiences, or work history.

How to get past the system

Optimizing your resume for ATS is a critical part of today's job hunt. Qualified job seekers may slip under the radar if the formatting, keywords, and other ATS-friendly elements are observed.

Here are a few quick tips for overcoming applicant tracking systems:

Create a resume that is specific to the job description

Tailoring your job application for each job and prioritizing your experience and relevant skills increases your chances of being a strong candidate.

Match the keywords to the skills requirements of the position

Give special care to the keywords included on your resume to optimize it for ATS ranking and search algorithms. Keywords are frequently the hard skills requirements listed in a job description and should be included with as many keywords and relevant skills as possible.

Avoid using tables or columns

While improving comprehension for human readers, tables and columns can cause parse errors in the ATS.

Use a Traditional, Screen-Friendly Font

It is best to use the classic sans serif font or serif for readability. Some ATS will change unfamiliar fonts automatically, which can change the look of your resume.

Key takeaway