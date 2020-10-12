Joe Morgan file

 Skip to main content
Born: Sept. 19, 1943, Bonham, Texas

First MLB game: Sept. 21, 1963 for the Houston Colt .45s

Last MLB game: Sept. 30, 1984 for the Oakland Athletics

Career statistics: .271, 2,517 hits, 268 home runs, 1,133 RBIs, 686 stolen bases with Colt .45s/Astros, Reds, Giants, Phillies and Athletics

Career highlights: Two-time World Series champion with Reds (1975, 1976) ... two-time NL MVP (1975, 1976) ... 10-time All-Star ... five-time Gold Glove Award winner ... elected to Hall of Fame in 1990 on first ballot (81.8%)

