Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano ran a dominant race to win his second NASCAR Cup championship and give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“I knew going into this thing that we’re going to win the championship. I told the guys we were the favorite from Daytona, and we truly believed it, and that’s the difference,” Logano said. “I had a good team with a bunch of confidence, and we had all the reason in the world to be confident. I’ve never been truly this ready for a championship race, and yeah, we did it, man. I can’t believe it.”

Logano was met after the win by his wife and 4-year-old son, Hudson, the oldest of his three children and only one to make the trip to Phoenix. Logano took Hudson by the hand and ran up the banking to collect the checkered flag.

His son skipped back down the track, waving the flag and holding his champion father’s hand. Logano had promised Hudson he’d win the championship.

“We’ve had so many conversations over the last couple weeks before bedtime. First was ‘Daddy is going to get a pole, and he’s going to meet me out here and we’re going to win the race,’ and I couldn’t be a liar to my son,” Logano said.

Logano then drove Hudson inside the No. 22 Ford to the championship stage.

Will Power added the IndyCar championship to the Team Penske trophy case in September, and Logano’s dominating run Sunday marked the first time Penske has won both the NASCAR and IndyCar championship in the same season.

Logano, who also won the 2018 Cup Series crown, has now notched three wins at Phoenix But clearly the loss at Phoenix in 2020 — the one where Chase Elliott outdueled Logano late to win the 2020 Cup title — was still on Logano’s mind.

“It’s all about championships,” Logano continued. “That’s what it’s all about, and we worked so hard the last couple weeks trying to put ourselves in position. And everything that happened in 2020, I knew we just wanted to have a solid run and do this today.”

At 32, Logano was the oldest driver in the championship four. The Next Gen equaled the competition this season and the Cup Series celebrated 19 different winners, including five first-timers and two drivers making their first appearance in the championship race.

Ross Chastain finished third in his championship race debut, and Christopher Bell was 10th in his debut. Bell raced hours after Joe Gibbs Racing learned vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of the Hall of Fame team owner, died in his sleep at 49.

“You wake up this morning and you’re racing for a championship, you’re happy, you’re elated, and then your world comes crashing down,” Bell said. “Whenever you get news like that, it definitely puts it in perspective that there’s much more to this outside of racing.”

The final championship contenter, Elliott, was spun by Chastain early in the final stage, his Chevrolet hit the wall and he was immediately out of contention. He finished 28th

It is the third Cup championship for Penske, who won with Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Logano’s first title in 2018. Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active drivers with multiple Cup titles.

“Two championships in the same year, that’s what we’re here for,” Penske said. “That’s the goal we have every year.”

Logano won the pole and was never really challenged on Sunday as his Ford led 186 of the 312 laps, and he was not the highest-running title contender for only one lap. He’s the first Ford driver to win two Cup titles since David Pearson in 1968 and 1969. It is the second Cup championship for crew chief Paul Wolfe, who won with Keselowski in 2012.

RESULTS

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 312 laps

2. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312

3. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312

4. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 312

5. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312

6. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312

7. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312

8. (21) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312

9. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312

10. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312

11. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 312

12. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 312

13. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312

14. (30) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 312

15. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 312

16. (9) Cole Custer, Ford, 312

17. (10) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 312

18. (27) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 312

19. (6) Harrison Burton, Ford, 312

20. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312

21. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 312

22. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 311

23. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 311

24. (28) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 311

25. (20) Michael McDowell, Ford, 311

26. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 311

27. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 311

28. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 310

29. (31) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 309

30. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 308

31. (33) BJ McLeod, Ford, 307

32. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevy, 307

33. (35) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 304

34. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 304

35. (18) e-Brad Keselowski, Ford, 270

36. (36) a-Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 84

Reason out: a-accident; e-electrical

Race statistics

Average speed: 104.758 mph; Time: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 42 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.301 seconds; Cautions: 6 for 39 laps; Lead changes: 11 among 6 drivers

Lap leaders: Logano 1-87; Custer 88-90; Logano 91-158; Blaney 159-187; Logano 188; Blaney 189-251; Allmendinger 252; Bowman 253; Blaney 254-270; Logano 271; Briscoe 272-282; Logano 283-312