John Rodden and John Rossi column: Ireland's forgotten centennial

By John Rodden and John Rossi
July Fourth justly is celebrated as a great and glorious event in American history, the public declaration of our independence. Yet how many Irish Americans — or for that matter, even many Irish citizens — tend to remember that July 11, just a week later, marks the formal date of Ireland’s own independence?
A century ago, the War of Independence — which historians call the Anglo-Irish War — officially ended. A truce took effect on July 11, 1921, finally ending a brutal conflict lasting 30 months.
While casualties were low as compared to most conflicts in the century, the Irish loss of life — an estimated 750 to 800 soldiers and civilians — was significant in a country of 4 million.
Relative to U.S. population figures, that death toll would approximate 25,000. That’s no paltry sum: The Vietnam War, which raged for more than seven years, claimed the lives of approximately 58,000 Americans.
The war dragged on far longer than the combatants expected — or even wanted — because of national pride. For Eamon de Valera, acting president of the Irish Republic, as well as for David Lloyd George, prime minister of Great Britain, the vexed political problem was how to get out of the war without losing face.
It was in no small part a public relations problem. Strategically, it was not necessary to be able to pronounce “victory.” Rather, both sides needed to feel that they had not lost the war.
Yet the Irish had the tactical advantage, both in Dublin’s domestic and international propaganda efforts, of enjoying a status of “lower expectations.”
Historians today agree that, on objective grounds, although the Irish could be said to have not won, the fact that Britain was the stronger party effectively meant that Britain had been outlasted — ergo: defeated. (That is exactly the same perception that emerged when the U.S. ended the Vietnam War in 1975 with a negotiated truce with the North Vietnamese.)
As the Anglo-Irish War dragged on and the casualties escalated in 1921, opinion throughout the British Isles slowly turned against the conflict. The nation was exhausted and still reeling from the toll taken by World War I.
Just a year earlier Lloyd George had talked about “having the [Irish] murderers by the throat.” By midyear he was angling for some kind of deal to mollify his critics and silence calls for his ouster.
Meanwhile, in Dublin, Irish military leaders were warning de Valera that an outright military victory against the British army was impossible. British superiority in munitions and men was overwhelming. Yet a diplomatic success — and thus a propaganda triumph in foreign relations and a psychological victory at home — still was possible.
Following the truce, de Valera met with Lloyd George in London to discuss peace terms. Lloyd George offered to grant Dominion status — which would make Ireland a self-determining country comparable to Canada or Australia and still keep it within the British Empire.
And yet: the Irish Army would be kept small, the British Army still would recruit throughout Ireland, the British would maintain naval bases and Ireland would help finance the British war debt.
Westminster demanded, too, that Dublin recognize the right of Ulster (today known as Northern Ireland) to determine its future.
De Valera rejected all of these conditions out of hand. For instance, he declared that Dominion status granting Irish self-determination would be meaningless given the proximity of Ireland to England.
Another issue was the Oath of Allegiance to the Crown — a hated symbol in the aftermath of the bloody Easter Rising and the Anglo-Irish War. Not to mention the Great War, in which 200,000 Irishmen volunteered as soldiers for Britain as the events of Easter Week were passing. Approximately 27,000 Irish, many of them Catholics, died in the Great War for so-called “king and country.”
The oath, not partitioned Ireland and the status of Ulster, became the thorniest issue of the conference that determined Ireland’s future, something no one foresaw.
When Irish negotiators brought home a treaty in October that incorporated some of these objectionable conditions, de Valera opposed it. Immediately pro- and anti-treaty groups formed throughout Ireland. The two sides proved even more intractable than had the British negotiators in Westminster.
Whereupon the tragedy of the truce soon reached its horrible nadir. The result of the standoff was inevitable: a civil war that raged another 11 months from June 1922 to May 1923 — and claimed another 2,000 Irish lives.
John Rodden has taught at the University of Virginia and often writes about Irish history.
John Rossi he is a retired professor of history at La Salle University in Philadelphia.