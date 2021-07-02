John Rodden and John Rossi column: Ireland's forgotten centennial

Whereupon the tragedy of the truce soon reached its horrible nadir. The result of the standoff was inevitable: a civil war that raged another 11 months from June 1922 to May 1923 — and claimed another 2,000 Irish lives.

John Rodden has taught at the University of Virginia and often writes about Irish history. Contact him at: jgrodden1@gmail.com

John Rossi he is a retired professor of history at La Salle University in Philadelphia. Contact him at: rossi@lasalle.edu