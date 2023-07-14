JOHNS, Mrs. Teresa "Terri" Jean, 75, passed away July 10, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Carroll Johns Jr.; her eldest daughter, Andrea Johns; and her husband, Bruce Splaine; her youngest daughter, Maria Galloway and her wife, Janelle Galloway; her two grandchildren, Darbi and Francesca; and many dear friends around the world.

Terri was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was the daughter of Billie and Bud Porter who lived in Prue, Oklahoma.

In her younger years, Terri attened Tulsa Junior College nursing school and later worked as a pediatric and NICU Nurse primarily at St. Johns Hospital.

Shortly after she married her husband Carroll, she began travelling the world and did extensive missionary work. She helped begin and establish one of India's largest rural orphanges in Bangalore, India (Rays of Peace Orphange).

She was an avid rose gardener and lover of family trips to the sea to collect seashells in Sanibel Island, Florida.

She will be loved, missed, but never forgotten by all who knew her.