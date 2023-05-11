Nine years ago, James Johnson was fired from his job as the men's basketball coach at Virginia Tech.

But Johnson is now returning to Virginia Tech — as a member of the football staff.

Tech announced Tuesday that Johnson will serve as a director of high school relations for football coach Brent Pry.

"I'm a Virginia Tech guy. I love Virginia Tech," Johnson, 51, said Tuesday in a phone interview.

After serving five years as one of Seth Greenberg's assistants at Virginia Tech, Johnson was hired by late Tech athletic director Jim Weaver as Greenberg's successor in 2012. He was fired by Weaver's successor, Whit Babcock, after two seasons.

"I've still got a special place in my heart for Virginia Tech — the university, all the athletic programs, the fans," Johnson said. "(Getting fired), it's part of the business."

Johnson's first day of work on Greenberg's staff was April 16, 2007 — the day of the Virginia Tech shootings.

"The way everybody … handled that situation, … I was like, 'Wow, I'm at a special place,'" Johnson said.

After losing his job as Tech's head coach, Johnson spent two seasons as the director of men's basketball operations at Miami.

He left Miami in 2017 to join the new men's basketball staff at North Carolina State. He was an assistant coach for his former Ferrum College teammate Kevin Keatts.

Johnson left Keatts' staff last May. Johnson said he left because he wanted to "take a breather" from coaching. His mother died in August.

Taking this school year off enabled Johnson to spend time observing the Tech football staff. He is friends with Pry's chief of staff, Michael Hazel. Johnson was an Elon assistant when Hazel worked at Elon.

Pry recalled Tuesday on a video conference that Johnson had asked if he could spend time with the football program. Pry obliged, and even had Johnson help set up the early signing period event the Hokies held in December.

Johnson spent as many as five days a week at Tech this school year. He attended meetings, practices and games. "I wanted to learn," Johnson said. Babcock remains the Tech athletic director. "I've talked to Whit throughout the year," Johnson said.

Johnson will build relationships with high school football coaches around the commonwealth and in other states in Tech's recruiting territory. He will also build relationships with recruits and their families.

"I'm excited about the new opportunity," Johnson said. "I know Virginia Tech. … I know the type of kids that do well there.

"Part of the job is going to be relationships with high school coaches, relationships with the recruits, relationships with families. That's what you do in any sport as a coach.

"When it comes to relationships with the recruits and their families and mentoring the guys on the team, I think that's a strength of mine."

Is the new job just a one year stopgap until Johnson returns to basketball?

"No, I'm two feet in with Coach Pry," Johnson said. "This was the right situation for me, being back in my home state … back at Virginia Tech. … I just thought this was a better fit for me right now."

Pry said Johnson's position is a new one on the support staff.

"He's been kind of a pseudo-staff member. He's been around so much," Pry said. "Mike Hazel and I were sitting around one night and said, 'Wonder if J.J. would be interested in our high school relations job we're creating?'"

Tech has $2.25 million allotted for the support staff budget. Details of Johnson's contract were not immediately available.

"Whit was on board with creating this position," Pry said. "It doubles us up on the high school relations front — guys that don't have to be on the road, they don't have to coach a position and they can just recruit on the daily." Johnson will work with Glenwood Ferebee to give the program two directors of high school relations.

"I told [Johnson] in our last conversation, I said, 'There's certain things that we're going to ask you to do that apply to this position, but also I want you to grow this thing in a direction that you feel's right,'" Pry said.

Johnson will not be an evaluator at this point.