DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — “New leader ... 84.”

Jimmie Johnson sent a jolt through the track when he shot to the top of the leaderboard in practice for the Daytona 500. The seven-time Cup champion has returned to NASCAR after a humbling two years in IndyCar as part owner and sometimes driver at what's called Legacy Motor Club.

Legacy is the Johnson-led rebrand of what began as Petty Enterprises in 1949 — a year after NASCAR began. The Daytona 500 on Sunday starts NASCAR's 75th season and all eyes are on Johnson, who just over three months ago returned to NASCAR and energized Richard Petty's limp race team.

Johnson is not driving the No. 48, the only number he's ever used at NASCAR's top level; that now belongs to Daytona 500 pole-sitter Alex Bowman, Johnson's successor at Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson is in the No. 84 Chevrolet, which will start 39th in Sunday's 40-car field.

Everything is different at this new Legacy organization, which Petty said Saturday would be completely run by Johnson within five years. But Johnson has showed he still knows his way around Daytona International Speedway.

“The large majority of it is familiar. I’m remembering little details as I make laps and get into the zone,” Johnson said. "It drives like a stock car. It doesn’t drive like an IndyCar, thank God. We know how that went.”

Try no podium finishes in that series in two seasons.

As a team owner, Johnson is a stabilizing figure for the two-car organization of Erik Jones and Noah Gragson. The two-time Daytona 500 champion turns 48 this year, and is a mentor for Gragson, who has struggled with maturity issues during his climb into a Cup ride.

He signed last year with what he thought was Petty GMS, a mediocre team with a legend in Petty in the team masthead. In reality, the 24-year-old has gotten unrestricted access to one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation. Gragson is soaking in every bit of wisdom Johnson has to offer,.Although Petty won the Daytona 500 seven times, the last Petty-owned car to win the Daytona 500 was in 1979.

Bumper cars: NASCAR is in the second year of its new Next Gen car and still seeking solutions to a problem with the bumpers that caused several concussions last season.

The rear bumpers were supposed to be softened this year so that the car would absorb more energy during routine contact, but drivers earlier this month complained the hits were just as hard in the exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Racing at Daytona requires deliberate bump drafting, and it's an aggressive race in which the stakes are higher than a typical Sunday.

“Daytona has its own set of rules that everyone plays by,” said Brad Keselowski, who was fastest in Saturday's final practice. ”At the end of the race at Daytona, you have to ask yourself, ‘What am I willing to do to win this race?’ More often than not, especially over the last three years, it’s taken wrecking the leader to win the 500."

Hamlin's history: Denny Hamlin, a former Chesterfield County resident, is seeking a fourth Daytona 500 victory in a career he already finds beyond fulfilling.

The knock on Hamlin, who will start 18th Sunday, is that he's never won a Cup championship in 17 tries. But when asked this week whether he'd trade a Daytona 500 trophy for just one title, Hamlin snapped: “No. I got asked that last year. No way. No chance."

Hamlin finished ninth in his qualifying race and the entire Toyota fleet sat out of Saturday's practice. Both the Ford and Chevy camps seemed both fast and organized — Hendrick Chevys Bowman and Kyle Larson will start on the front row, Ford drivers Joey Logano and Aric Almirola will start on the second — but Hamlin still likes his chances.

“I LOVE my car,” he wrote on Twitter.