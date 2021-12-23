Jonathan Taylor's NFL MVP chances are not nearly as good as you think

The smart money is always on a quarterback to win NFL MVP. After all, a passer has won the honor 44 times since 1957 and in each of the past eight seasons. However, this year Indianapolis Colts running back Johnathan Taylor is making a case to be the first running back to win the award since Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson in 2012.
Taylor leads the league in yards from scrimmage (1,854) and total touchdowns (19), plus he put on a clinic against New England during the Colts’ 27-17 win Saturday night. Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries, including a game-clinching 67-yard touchdown. It was such an eye-popping performance teammates were quick to add him to the MVP conversation.
“There’s no question,” Colts’ linebacker Darius Leonard said. “What he’s doing now in the NFL, there’s absolutely no question that he’s the MVP.”
Taylor is having a magnificent season — he is 233 scrimmage yards ahead of Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who ranks second, and two touchdowns ahead of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler — but there’s a big difference between a stellar season and MVP.
The downfall of any case for Taylor as MVP is simply that he is not as valuable as you’d assume. Consider what “most valuable” means. It means adding more value than any other player on the field and for running backs that is extremely difficult.
The most straightforward way to evaluate value is to look at how many points a player is responsible for above and beyond what we would expect from an average player in the same situation, also known as expected points added.
For example, we would expect a team looking at first and 10 at the opponent’s 45-yard line to score, on average, 3.3 points by the end of its possession. If a play reached the end zone, scoring 6 points, then that play would add 2.7 points. If the play resulted in a turnover, it would cost a player 3.3 points. Rushing plays, as a whole, cost teams 2 points per game this season compared to a net gain of a point per contest from passing plays, which is why running backs are not as valuable as those players featured in the passing game.
Taylor has added 28 points of offense to the Colts this season after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each of his plays. Expected points added isn’t available for Alexander’s MVP campaign in 2005, but Taylor’s production is a mixed bag in terms of comparison to the MVP seasons of Alexander, Tomlinson and Peterson through the first 15 weeks of their respective seasons.
Taylor’s numbers compare favorably to Peterson’s, but there is a major narrative difference between these two campaigns, namely Peterson had already eclipsed the 2,000 total yards mark by Week 15 and finished within 9 yards of setting the all-time mark for rushing yards in a season. The perception of running backs has also changed. So much so that when Derrick Henry ran for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020 he didn’t receive any votes for MVP. The three that did — Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — were all quarterbacks.
Taylor is the most valuable running back of 2021 by a wide margin. But look at other positions, and you’ll see how those numbers pale in comparison in today’s pass-heavy NFL.
Kupp (76 points added) plus fellow receivers Deebo Samuel (62 points added) and Justin Jefferson (58) are significantly ahead of Taylor in this value metric, as are other receivers such as Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Christian Kirk, Mike Williams, Mike Evans, Kendrick Bourne and Tyler Lockett. You’d have to scroll down to the 20th best receiver, the now-injured Chris Godwin, to find one that’s not ahead of Taylor in expected points added. Similarly, 11 quarterbacks also surpass Taylor’s expected points added this season.
One reason Taylor doesn’t garner more expected points added is his usage. Taylor gets many of his touchdown carries inside the 5-yard line (league-high 26 carries and 11 touchdowns), but there are dozens of running backs capable of punching the ball into the end zone from 5 yards out. James Conner has 16 carries inside the 5-yard line, with nine going for touchdowns, a higher rate than Taylor.
The oddsmakers are also skeptical of Taylor’s chances. He is listed at 10-1 to win this year’s award at Bovada with Tom Brady the favorite at even money. Rodgers (2-1) and Mahomes (8-1) are also ahead of Taylor in terms of betting choices.