Jonathan Taylor's NFL MVP chances are not nearly as good as you think

The most straightforward way to evaluate value is to look at how many points a player is responsible for above and beyond what we would expect from an average player in the same situation, also known as expected points added.

For example, we would expect a team looking at first and 10 at the opponent’s 45-yard line to score, on average, 3.3 points by the end of its possession. If a play reached the end zone, scoring 6 points, then that play would add 2.7 points. If the play resulted in a turnover, it would cost a player 3.3 points. Rushing plays, as a whole, cost teams 2 points per game this season compared to a net gain of a point per contest from passing plays, which is why running backs are not as valuable as those players featured in the passing game.

Taylor has added 28 points of offense to the Colts this season after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each of his plays. Expected points added isn’t available for Alexander’s MVP campaign in 2005, but Taylor’s production is a mixed bag in terms of comparison to the MVP seasons of Alexander, Tomlinson and Peterson through the first 15 weeks of their respective seasons.