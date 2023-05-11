Richmond, Virginia, passed away on May 7, 2023 at the age of 99. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Jones. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Emma Jean Dorrier (Maynard); grandson, Phillip Dorrier and his wife, Sheila; granddaughter, Cindy Epps (Greg); greatgrandchildren, Holly Dorrier (Paul), Josh and Jake Epps.

Ruth was a kind, witty, beautiful soul. She loved her family deeply. She will be missed for her wonderful sense of humor and carefree approach to life.