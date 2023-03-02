Juan Soto photo
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has decided to end its participation on a national television show, at least for now.
Terry Holland, who coached the University of Virginia basketball program to a pair of Final Fours and nine NCAA tournaments in 16 seasons, die…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
If you want to see an evening movie at Movieland at Boulevard Square, soon you’ll have to be age 17 and over.
A Farmville native who became involved in multi-state drug trafficking organization based in Texas and Mexico has been sentenced ito 17 years …