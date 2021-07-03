 Skip to main content
July off to a fast start for rainfall
Lately, our rain has been adding up via big bursts between lulls. Richmond already has 45% of normal July rainfall (now 4.37 inches) as of noon Friday, but the next several days may be mostly dry. July averages 11 days with rain, but it can vary from 3 to 22.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

