 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July wasn't as hot for Va. this year, but still brought the heat
0 Comments

July wasn't as hot for Va. this year, but still brought the heat

  • 0

July 2020 tied July 2012 as Virginia’s hottest month, at 78.7 degrees. July 2021 averaged to 76 across the state — a clear step down, but still warmer than the long-term average (74.7). Last month was the hottest July for Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News