July wasn't as hot for Va. this year, but still brought the heat

July 2020 tied July 2012 as Virginia’s hottest month, at 78.7 degrees. July 2021 averaged to 76 across the state — a clear step down, but still warmer than the long-term average (74.7). Last month was the hottest July for Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
