June was a touch warmer and drier than in recent years

June averaged about 76 degrees in Richmond, roughly 1 degree above the new monthly normal. This June was a bit warmer than the past two, but fell short of the top 20. June’s rainfall and rainy days were slightly below normal, and down from the past three.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
