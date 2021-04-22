Jupiter is surrounded by dozens of moons: 53 are confirmed and 26 are provisional. Jupiter’s large collection of moons is only possible because of the planet’s massive size and gravitational pull.

The planet’s four largest moons are Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. These moons are known as the Galilean Satellites after Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, who first observed them in 1610.

Io

Io is the most volcanically active body in the solar system. Its surface is covered by deposits from actively erupting volcanoes, hundreds of lava flows, and volcanic vents. Io’s activity is the result of a tug-of-war between Jupiter’s powerful gravity and pulls from two larger moons: Europa and Ganymede.

Europa

Europa’s surface is mostly water ice, and there is evidence that a liquid-water ocean may lie beneath the crust. It is thought to have twice as much water as Earth. This moon intrigues scientists because of its potential for having a habitable zone.

Ganymede