Characteristics
Surface
Unlike Earth and the three other terrestrial planets, Jupiter is a gas giant, meaning it doesn’t have a solid surface. The planet’s stripes and swirls are actually cold, windy clouds of ammonia and water, floating in an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium.
Atmosphere
Studies predict Jupiter’s atmosphere is 44 miles deep, and consists of cloud layers made of ammonia ice, ammonium hydrosulfide or water ice and vapor.
The vivid colors found in thick bands across Jupiter may be plumes of sulfur and phosphorus-containing gases rising from the planet’s warmer interior. The variety of color is caused by the different chemical makeup of each area.
Jupiter’s fast rotation creates strong jet streams that can last for many years, with no solid surface to slow them down. Winds at the equator can reach up to 335 mph.
Structure
Jupiter is a lot like the sun, composed of mostly hydrogen and helium. Beneath the cloud layers of the atmosphere is an ocean of liquid hydrogen — the largest ocean in the solar system.
Beneath that ocean is the planet’s core. But it is still unclear if Jupiter has a traditional solid core of or if it may be a dense, liquid center.
The Great red Spot
Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is a giant storm that is twice as wide as Earth. It circles the planet in its southern hemisphere and has been observed for more than 300 years.
The swirling oval of clouds has wind speeds of up to 400 mph, which is much faster than a Category 5 hurricane. In fact, these wind speeds are more than twice as fast as the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded on Earth.
Data returned by NASA’s Juno spacecraft helped scientists determine that the storm’s roots extend at least 200 miles into Jupiter’s atmosphere. For comparison, a typical tropical cyclone on Earth only extends about 9 miles from the top of the storm to the bottom.
Orbit and rotation
Despite its size, Jupiter has the shortest day of any other planet. It only takes about 10 hours to complete a rotation on its axis. Jupiter’s fast rotation is thought to drive electrical currents, generating the planet’s powerful magnetic field.
Being the fifth planet from the sun, it takes Jupiter about 12 Earth years, or 4,333 Earth days, to complete an orbit around the sun.
Jupiter’s equator is tilted just 3 degrees, meaning the planet doesn’t experience seasons as extreme as other planets do.
Polar regions
NASA’s Juno probe discovered giant cyclones arranged in geometric patterns around Jupiter’s poles. Almost all the polar cyclones are so densely packed that their spiral arms come in contact with adjacent cyclones.
Exploration
Nine spacecraft have visited Jupiter. Seven flew by and two have orbited the gas giant. NASA’s Juno spacecraft is currently studying the planet from orbit. The spacecraft, which arrived at Jupiter in 2016, is the first to study the planet’s interior.
Pioneer 10 was the first spacecraft to fly past Jupiter. It was followed by Pioneer 11, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 flybys in the 1970s. NASA’s Galileo mission was first to orbit Jupiter and to send a probe into its atmospheric probe.
Both Cassini and New Horizons studied Jupiter on their way to their main targets — Saturn for Cassini and Pluto and the Kuiper Belt for New Horizons.
Assisting spacecraft
There are no rockets powerful enough to send a spacecraft into the outer solar system and beyond. But in 1962, scientists calculated how to use Jupiter’s powerful gravity to hurl spacecraft into the farthest regions of the solar system.
Moons
Jupiter is surrounded by dozens of moons: 53 are confirmed and 26 are provisional. Jupiter’s large collection of moons is only possible because of the planet’s massive size and gravitational pull.
The planet’s four largest moons are Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. These moons are known as the Galilean Satellites after Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, who first observed them in 1610.
Io
Io is the most volcanically active body in the solar system. Its surface is covered by deposits from actively erupting volcanoes, hundreds of lava flows, and volcanic vents. Io’s activity is the result of a tug-of-war between Jupiter’s powerful gravity and pulls from two larger moons: Europa and Ganymede.
Europa
Europa’s surface is mostly water ice, and there is evidence that a liquid-water ocean may lie beneath the crust. It is thought to have twice as much water as Earth. This moon intrigues scientists because of its potential for having a habitable zone.
Ganymede
Ganymede is the largest moon in the solar system, even larger than the planet Mercury. It is also the only moon known to have its own internally generated magnetic field. Much of the surface is covered by water ice, with a higher amount of rocky material in the darker areas.
Callisto
Callisto’s surface is extremely heavily cratered. However, the few small craters indicate a small degree of current surface activity. And like Europa, Callisto may also contain oceans of liquid water under its crust.
Orbit & rotation
The moons all keep the same side toward Jupiter as they orbit, meaning that each moon turns once on its axis for every orbit around Jupiter.
Distance from the sun
474
million miles
Sunlight
As the fifth planet from the sun, it takes sunlight about 41 minutes to reach Jupiter.
Year length
4,333 Earth days (11.86 Earth years)
Day length
9.93 hours
Namesake
King of the ancient Roman gods
Planet type
Gas giant
Moons
79 (53 confirmed, 26 provisional)
Diameter
88,846 miles
Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system at nearly 11 times the size of Earth.
If Earth were the size of a nickel, Jupiter would be about the size of a basketball.
Temperature
-160°F
Rings
Jupiter has several rings, but unlike the famous rings of Saturn, Jupiter’s rings are very faint and made of dust, not ice.