Justin Fuente Q&A promo

Fuente proud of four Tech draftees
The four chosen by NFL teams stir program satisfaction for coach Justin Fuente. Page C2
Fuente proud of four Tech draftees
The four chosen by NFL teams stir program satisfaction for coach Justin Fuente. Page C2
Two big changes are taking place this year to compensate workers.
Del. Glenn Davis wants to know who sent text messages to Republican convention delegates that called him a “gay Democrat,” and he wants to hol…
People of central Virginia: Remain calm.
You could call the message near a Hanover County gateway a sign of the times in a nation with a growing intolerance for different political views.
Last year, a video of Richmond-area UPS driver Anthony Gaskin went viral when the neighbors in the Hallsley neighborhood of Midlothian threw h…
Buoyed by rising vaccinations and falling COVID-19 cases, Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that he hopes to lift emergency restrictions on pub…
A 23-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle and striking a pole in the Carytown area on Tuesday night, according to Richmond police.
BRISTOL, Va.—A grand jury in Bristol, Virginia, has indicted a city police officer on a murder charge in connection with a fatal officer-involved shooting.
Amber Dimmerling has been waiting for answers from the Virginia Employment Commission since September, when the state agency abruptly ended he…
Henrico County investigators have arrested a suspect in Tuesday’s double shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured outside …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.