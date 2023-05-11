Kaley Cuoco says she never thought she would become a mom.
The 37-year-old actress gave birth to her daughter Matilda in March, and Cuoco admits that motherhood has changed her attitude toward the charity and philanthropy work she does.
Cuoco — who recently attended a fundraiser in Malibu, California, for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, which funds research into a life-threatening skin disease — told "Entertainment Tonight": "I never thought I would be a mom. So I see these kids out there, and I just can't imagine if my kid was hurting all the time."
Earlier this month, Cuoco said she's determined to approach motherhood in her own way. The actress — best known for playing Penny on "The Big Bang Theory" — told "Entertainment Tonight": "Still haven't read a damn thing. We find ourselves in a very natural situation. We're just kind of going with the flow. She really tells us what she wants. It's very clear; it's like one of three things."