Kaley Cuoco says she never thought she would become a mom.

The 37-year-old actress gave birth to her daughter Matilda in March, and Cuoco admits that motherhood has changed her attitude toward the charity and philanthropy work she does.

Cuoco — who recently attended a fundraiser in Malibu, California, for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, which funds research into a life-threatening skin disease — told "Entertainment Tonight": "I never thought I would be a mom. So I see these kids out there, and I just can't imagine if my kid was hurting all the time."