Elizabeth Hobbs (February 1818 — May 26, 1907) was born enslaved in Dinwiddie County and married out of state. She earned money as a seamstress and was freed. In Washington in 1861, she became dressmaker and confidante to Mary Todd Lincoln. Keckly wrote a book to help retire Mrs. Lincoln’s debts and helped establish the Contraband Relief Association to aid Black war refugees. In the 1890s, she taught domestic arts at Wilberforce University in Ohio.