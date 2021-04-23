 Skip to main content
Kent, Cavaliers roll past Duke in baseball
Kent, Cavaliers roll past Duke in baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Nic Kent cracked a grand slam, doubled and drove in five runs Friday afternoon to back a dominant start from Andrew Abbott in Virginia’s 9-2 ACC victory over Duke at Disharoon Park.

The win was the 300th of Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor’s career.

Abbott (4-5) struck out 14 in seven innings. He allowed seven hits, three runs and walked none.

Kent’s fourth home run of the season capped a six-run fourth inning for UVA (18-18, 10-15).

Michael Rothenberg homered for the Blue Devils (17-17, 8-14).

