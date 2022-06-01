Kickers beat Red Wolves 3-0 behind three first-time goal scorers

Kickers midfielder Ethan Bryant spent extra time working on his corner kicks after practice on Tuesday. Practice made perfect as Bryant earned his first two assists of the season off of corners in Richmond’s 3-0 home win Wednesday over the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

“It’s cool to see that work pay off in the game,” Bryant said.

Just over 2,000 fans were in attendance for a warm game that saw a trio of first-time Kickers goal scorers jump out to the comfortable 3-0 lead before halftime. Center back Nathan Aune headed in a corner kick from Bryant to open the scoring in the 34th minute.

“It feels great,” Aune said. “It’s a full team performance.”

Just moments later, in the 37th minute, fellow center back Jalen Crisler found the back of the net, heading in a corner from Bryant. Bryant’s two assists is a team season-high in the category.

Forward Leonardo Baima made it a three-goal advantage in first-half stoppage time. The Argentine finished a strike over the gloves of Chattanooga keeper Tor Saunder from well outside of the goalbox after receiving the ball on the right side of the field from midfielder Candela Vincenzo.

“For me personally it was amazing to see a goal like that but I’m more happy that we got the result,” Baima said.

Despite not finding the back of the net in the first half, Kickers midfielder Jonathan Bolanos made his presence felt in his return to the starting line up. The Florida native was sidelined after picking up a lower-body injury in the Kickers’ 1-0 US Open Cup win against Northern Virginia FC on April 6.

Bolanos had the Kickers’ first chance of the game, making a run down the right side of the field before ripping a shot over the post in the 22nd minute. Bolanos kept up the pressure, hitting a shot into the side netting after dribbling by midfielder Andrés Hernandez in the 28th minute.

Forward Owayne Gordan had several chances to stretch the lead to four goals in the second half. His closest chance came after breaking down Chattanooga center back Sebastian Capozucchi for a one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Tor Saunders that went wide in the 82nd minute.

With temperatures in the 90s throughout the match, players’ tempers ran hot with 38 total fouls and five yellow cards between the two sides. Chattanooga dominated possession, holding a 64.1% to 35.9% advantage.

The Kickers’ defense limited Chattanooga to six shots with only two on target, while Richmond’s offense produced 11 shots with six on target en route to the team’s second clean sheet of the season. Kickers goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald finished the game with two saves. Aune finished with a team-high seven clearances from the back line.

The Kickers move to 3-6-0 all-time against Chattanooga. Wednesday’s match marked their first win over Chattanooga by more than one goal.

The Kickers also move to 3-3-2 in league play. Richmond will host South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, a 6:30 p.m. start.