Kickers continue surge with 2-1 win at North Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ivan Magalhaes’ goal in the 95th minute gave surging Richmond a 2-1 victory over USL League One foe North Texas on Sunday night, the Kickers’ fourth win in a row.

The run by Richmondhas carried the Kickers into fourth place in the league standings with 37 points, three ahead of New England and one behind third-place Greenville. The top six make the playoffs. The Kickers have two regular-season games remaining.

North Texas took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Gibran Rayo in the 33rd minute. Zaca Moran’s first goal of the season evened things in the 81st minute.

Richmond will host Madison on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in its final home match of the season.

