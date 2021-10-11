Kickers continue surge with 2-1 win at North Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ivan Magalhaes’ goal in the 95th minute gave surging Richmond a 2-1 victory over USL League One foe North Texas on Sunday night, the Kickers’ fourth win in a row.
The run by Richmondhas carried the Kickers into fourth place in the league standings with 37 points, three ahead of New England and one behind third-place Greenville. The top six make the playoffs. The Kickers have two regular-season games remaining.
North Texas took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Gibran Rayo in the 33rd minute. Zaca Moran’s first goal of the season evened things in the 81st minute.
Richmond will host Madison on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in its final home match of the season.