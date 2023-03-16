Virginia's Kihei Clark uncorks an errant pass in the final seconds of the Cavaliers' first-round NCAA tournament loss to Furman. Clark's pass was intercepted by Furman's Garrett Hien, who fired it to JP Pegues. Pegues then drained a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left that ended the Cavaliers' season. Clark had 5 points and 5 assists in his final college game.