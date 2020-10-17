Kim Gray amends finance report to correct large donation

Richmond mayoral candidate Kim Gray amended her fundraising report because of an apparent typo that turned a $1,000 donation into $10,000.
Gray initially reported that William F. Kastelberg IV, president of the Richmond-based homebuilding company Mako Builders, donated $10,000 to her campaign, which made him her largest donor. The campaign on Saturday amended its report and said Kastelberg gave $1,000.
The amended filing shows her total donations received last month as $83,455, down from $92,455.