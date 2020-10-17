 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kim Gray amends finance report to correct large donation
0 comments

Kim Gray amends finance report to correct large donation

  • 0

Richmond mayoral candidate Kim Gray amended her fundraising report because of an apparent typo that turned a $1,000 donation into $10,000.

Gray initially reported that William F. Kastelberg IV, president of the Richmond-based homebuilding company Mako Builders, donated $10,000 to her campaign, which made him her largest donor. The campaign on Saturday amended its report and said Kastelberg gave $1,000.

The amended filing shows her total donations received last month as $83,455, down from $92,455.

20200302_MET_KIM_02

Kim Gray changed the received donation amount to $1,000 from $10,000.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News