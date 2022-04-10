Kites soar over Glover Park

Decorated handmade white kites soared over the fields at Glover Park in Henrico as enthusiasts gathered for Kite Day on Sunday. Others brought their own kites, shaped like dragons and decorated with cherry blossoms, to fly.

At times, the wind was challenging for some kite fliers. Members of the Richmond Air Force and Wings Over Washington kite clubs demonstrated techniques, maneuvering three kites in an aerial dance.

