Kites soar over Glover Park

ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC

Three-year-old Mia St. Clair chased after a kite as her mother Tina St. Clair flew it during Kite Day at Glover Park Sunday, April 10, 2022.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Decorated handmade white kites soared over the fields at Glover Park in Henrico as enthusiasts gathered for Kite Day on Sunday. Others brought their own kites, shaped like dragons and decorated with cherry blossoms, to fly.

At times, the wind was challenging for some kite fliers. Members of the Richmond Air Force and Wings Over Washington kite clubs demonstrated techniques, maneuvering three kites in an aerial dance.

Decorated handmade white kites soared over the fields at Glover Park in Henrico as enthusiasts gathered for Kite Day Sunday.  Others brought their own kites, shaped like dragons and decorated with cherry blossoms, to fly.

There was wind for the afternoon event, although at times challenging for some kite fliers.  Flying techniques were demonstrated by members of the Richmond Air Force and Wings Over Washington kite clubs, who maneuvered three kites in an aerial dance.

