Know your worth: how to talk salary when applying for a job

Discussing salary can be a difficult part of the job interview process, but it's also one of the most essential. You don't want to undervalue yourself, but at the same time, you don't want to ruin your chances of getting the position by asking for too much money. Here are some tips about how to talk about salary with potential employers.
Research similar positions
With the internet at your fingertips, you should be able to find a few great pointers about what salary is appropriate for the position you're looking at. Tools like Salary.com can help you see what other professionals in your area with similar job titles are making, and Glassdoor can help you take a closer look at the salaries of people who have worked for the company that you're seeking employment with.
What if your employer asks first?
From the moment you apply for a job, you're probably curious about how much it pays. But you don't want to jump the gun and ask about salary upfront. A potential employer may ask for your salary range during the initial application or the first interview. Don't hesitate to include a wide range at this stage in the process. You can add that you are keeping this range wide because you'd like to learn more about the responsibilities and duties that are included in the job before settling on an appropriate salary. Keep the low end of your range only as low as you're willing to go, and keep your high end within reason, and make note that you're always willing to negotiate based on the benefits package offered.
Talk about your value
When talking about salary, it's important to talk about the value you will bring to the company as a whole. Your unique skill set and talents are why the company is considering hiring you, and those skills and talents are worth money. Bring up the skills that you think set you apart from other candidates, and use examples from past jobs about how you brought value to that particular position.
Talking about salary doesn't have to be a nightmare if you arm yourself with the right knowledge. Tackle the subject confidently, and remember that you should be fairly compensated for your skills. A company that isn't willing to pay you fairly may not be the best place to work in the first place!