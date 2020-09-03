Know your worth: how to talk salary when applying for a job

What if your employer asks first?

From the moment you apply for a job, you're probably curious about how much it pays. But you don't want to jump the gun and ask about salary upfront. A potential employer may ask for your salary range during the initial application or the first interview. Don't hesitate to include a wide range at this stage in the process. You can add that you are keeping this range wide because you'd like to learn more about the responsibilities and duties that are included in the job before settling on an appropriate salary. Keep the low end of your range only as low as you're willing to go, and keep your high end within reason, and make note that you're always willing to negotiate based on the benefits package offered.

Talk about your value

When talking about salary, it's important to talk about the value you will bring to the company as a whole. Your unique skill set and talents are why the company is considering hiring you, and those skills and talents are worth money. Bring up the skills that you think set you apart from other candidates, and use examples from past jobs about how you brought value to that particular position.