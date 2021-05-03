Kristin Johnson: More than what we do, it’s who we are

But as important and impressive as it looks from those direct interactions, few people have an understanding of everything that happens behind the scenes.

A big part of nursing is advocacy. You are a voice for the patient, providing a link between them and the doctor. We collaborate with other professions, such as speech therapy, occupational therapy and nutrition. And we work as a multidisciplinary team to come up with the best possible action plan.

The past year has been one of the most eye-opening challenges I’ve faced in health care. In March of 2020, we took our first COVID-19 patient, and soon afterward we became a complete COVID-19 unit. I felt the strain personally, because I am a mother, wife and daughter. I didn’t see my mom for three months.

But it’s the impact on patients and families that has been the biggest strain. I’ve held the hand of a COVID-19 patient as life slipped away. We lost three members of the same family. The sadness and tears are unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

What’s been most impressive through all of this is the resilience and strength of everyone, from nurses to the environmental workers who fight this pandemic – regardless of the risk to themselves and their families.