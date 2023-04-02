As is often the case, Toyota owned most of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

But Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports were the ones throwing the postrace party in victory lane.

Larson won the battle off pit road on lap 375 and held off teammate Josh Berry over the final 25 laps for his first win of the season and 20th of his Cup career, including his 14th since joining Hendrick in 2021.

The win was the first for interim crew chief Kevin Meendering, who has led the No. 5 team at the track while full-time crew chief Cliff Daniels completes a suspension penalty from NASCAR.

“It’s really cool, we’ve been close to winning a couple,’’ Larson said. “Things just worked out and my pit crew had a great stop.”

Larson, who led 93 laps, topped Berry by 1.585 seconds for his second career Cup win at Richmond.

The victory in the No. 5 car that was once run by Ricky Hendrick came on what would have been Ricky Hendrick’s 43rd birthday. The son of team owner Rick Hendrick was killed in a plane crash outside Martinsville on Oct. 24, 2004.

“Yeah, I think days like today makes you wonder, you know, what Ricky’s presence would do for us if he was here with us today and his leadership,” said Jeff Gordon, Hendrick’s legendary driver and now the team’s vice chairman. “You know, he was so passionate about Hendrick Motorsports and racing.

“So it’s nice, days like today, you know, when you do something special on his birthday. And I was talking to Rick, and he was emotional and excited, and so his presence is still here.”

Though the 2021 Cup champion likely locked himself into the playoffs with the win, the biggest surprise of the day was Berry.

A replacement for Chase Elliott — who continues to recover from a fractured left tibia suffered while snowboarding a month ago — Berry took advantage of late pit strategy to lead 10 laps and put himself in contention for the win. Though he had nothing for Larson on the late restarts, he held off veterans Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick for his best career Cup finish in six starts.

The 32-year-old’s success in the same region where he was dominating on the weekly short tracks a few years ago was not lost on him.

“I’ve just been very fortunate to race like I have and have the support from Dale [Earnhardt Jr.] and Kelley [Earnhardt Miller, the CEO at JR Motorsports], everybody at JRM the years I [raced for them in Late Models],” said Berry, who finished third in Saturday’s Xfinity race. “... Three years ago, we were racing Late Model stocks at Hickory [Motor Speedway in North Carolina] and Langley [Speedway in Hampton] and Dominion [Raceway in Thornburg]. Those are both pretty close to here.

“So I mean, three years I went from racing Late Models, never thinking that I would ever race in the top three [NASCAR] series again, to finish second in the Cup race in Richmond.”

Chevrolets dominated the first half of the race, as Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chastain and Larson combined to lead the first 160 laps.

But that is when the Toyotas came to life.

Former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin grabbed his first lead at lap 161, and after a pit-road speeding penalty dropped him to the back of the lead lap, he stormed through the field to retake the lead in time at lap 228. From there, Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace and Martin Truex Jr. led all but one of the next 127 circuits. The team with 10 victories in the past 14 starts at Richmond appeared ready to extend that mastery.

Hamlin himself could have been on his way to his fifth career Cup victory on his hometown track, but those ambitions were destroyed by yet another pit-road mistake, this time his right front tire not being secured on lap 293. He led 71 laps but finished 20th.

The Chevrolets re-entered the picture at the front in the final 50 laps.

Berry’s team decided to stay on the track while most of the field cycled through its pit stops, and he moved to the point on lap 357. Ten laps later, Larson powered past his teammate, but Berry’s gamble paid off when the caution flag dropped for Tyler Reddick’s spin on lap 373.

Byron led the most laps (117) and won his series-best fifth stage, but he was knocked out of contention when he was hit from behind by Bell on a restart with 20 laps remaining.

“I was just re-starting fourth there, just trying to stay tight to the 9 (Berry) and get a good restart and got tagged in the left rear,’’ said Byron, who finished 24th. “Just a dive-bomb move on [Bell’s] part. It is what it is. I had a great race car.”

Michael McDowell finished sixth, his first top-10 finish of the year. Reigning series champion Joey Logano was seventh, followed by pole-sitter Alex Bowman, rookie Ty Gibbs and owner-driver Brad Keselowski. Gibbs ninth place effort marked his third consecutive top-10 finish.

The series returns to action next Sunday with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch is the defending race winner.