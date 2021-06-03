 Skip to main content
Lack of spring rainfall was worse south of Richmond
Richmond ended up with 7.56 inches of rain for climatological spring (March 1 to May 31). The season was the driest since 2012 and 20th driest in 135 years. At 5.96 inches, Danville’s was the fourth-driest and driest since 2006. Raleigh, N.C.’s spring was the driest on record.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

