This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Landsat satellite, which launched on July 23, 1972. The latest in the series, Landsat 9, was launched in September 2021.

Landsat shows us Earth from space. The program collects environmental data of Earth and has generated the longest continuous record of its kind. The data is used for a variety of purposes including developing a better understanding of environmental change, managing agricultural practices and responding to natural disasters.

Between Landsat 8 and Landsat 9, the program delivers complete coverage of the Earth’s surface every eight days.

Landsat 9

Launch Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Launch Vehicle: United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401

Images per day: 700+

Science Instruments: OLI-2; TIRS-2

Orbit altitude: 438 miles

Orbit duration: 99 minutes

Orbits per day: 14

Spacecraft speed: 16,760 mph

Timeline of Landsat mission

Mission

The Landsat program is jointly managed by NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey. Since its debut, the program has collected more than 10 million images of Earth from a space-eye view.

Scenes

The images, also called scenes, show the current view of land and coasts. When paired with images of years past, they reveal environmental changes over time.

The scenes cover an area of the planet that is 115 miles wide. Each pixel in these images is more than 98 feet across, which is about the size of a baseball infield.

While researchers were once limited to studying a handful of images at a time, they now have computers that can analyze each pixel as it changes over the decades.

Data

Landsat data can be used to help identify the type and distribution of major crops, measure how agriculture is expanding or shrinking and monitor crop health.

The data is also used for managing water use, mapping forests, evaluating environmental trends over time and tracking changes to land surfaces from natural and human sources.

Landsat satellites

During Landsat’s five decades, eight different satellites have circled the planet. There are currently three still in operation: Landsats 7, 8 and 9. (Landsat 6 was lost shortly after launch.)

While Landsat 9, the newest of the bunch, shares similarities with its predecessors, the satellite design has evolved immensely since the program began.

Landsat 1

Landsat 1 was in operation from 1972 to 1978, outliving its design life by five years. It was the first Earth-observing satellite to be launched with the sole intent to study and monitor our planet’s landmasses. It measured four spectral bands — green, red and two infrared bands.

Landsat 2

Landsat 2 was in launched in 1975 and was still considered an experimental project. It carried the same sensors as its predecessor. After seven years of service, it was removed from operation, and it was officially decommissioned in 1983.

Landsat 3

Landsat 3 was in operation from in 1978 to 1983. Landsat 3 had improved ground resolution and had two cameras that imaged in one broad spectral band instead of separate bands like its predecessors.

Landsat 4

Landsat 4 was launched in 1982 and was significantly different than that of the previous Landsats. With seven spectral bands, the new instruments could see a wider portion of the electromagnetic spectrum and could see the ground in greater detail. The spacecraft was decommissioned in 2001.

Landsat 5

In 1984, Landsat 5 was launched. It was designed and built at the same time as Landsat 4 and carried the same instruments. The satellite delivered high-quality data of Earth’s surface for 28 years and 10 months, officially setting a new Guinness World Records title for “longest-operating Earth observation satellite.” It was decommissioned in 2013.

Landsat 6

Landsat 6 failed to achieve orbit in 1993.

Landsat 7

Landsat 7 was successfully launched in 1999. It is equipped with additional features that make it more versatile and efficient. At the time of launch, it was the most accurately calibrated Earth-observing satellite. It acquires 438 scenes per day. In 2008, USGS made all Landsat 7 data free to the public.

Landsat 8

Landsat 8 was launched in 2013 and has two sensors that are much more advanced. The satellite has been regularly acquiring 725 scenes per day.

Landsat 9

Launched in 2021, Landsat 9 collects the highest quality data ever recorded by a Landsat satellite. The design is similar to Landsat 8’s, and the satellite adds more than 700 scenes per day. A near-polar orbit allows the sensors to image almost the entire planet every 16 days.

Landsat Next

NASA and USGS are already planning the development of Landsat 9’s successor, Landsat Next. The mission is currently in its early phase and is on target to launch in 2029 or 2030.

Spectral bands

Spectral bands are the wavelengths of light that Landsat instruments measure. When an instrument measures a range of wavelengths, it provides details about different features on the ground.

For example, the visible light section of Landsat 9’s spectral range provides information about dust and smoke in the air and coral in the ocean, while longer infrared wavelengths capture clouds, vegetation health, water use and active fires.