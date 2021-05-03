Laura Jensen: Building relationships is time well-spent

Then COVID-19 hit. And in the middle of the pandemic, I was promoted to practice manager.

My daily workload changed dramatically. I led the team that wrote guidelines for how the county should respond to the threat. And I kept it updated as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted its recommendations in the early, uncertain days of the pandemic.

I also updated the county’s travel and quarantine policies, and I led its vaccine program, with help from our fire and EMS division. The vaccine program was especially challenging. We had a week to train our school nurses to give shots to teachers. We’re still administering vaccines and COVID tests, of course, as well as keeping track of who got which vaccines.

Working with my team to help others get through the pandemic might be my proudest experience as a nurse. Through it all, I still spent time with my patients, albeit remotely.

Often, I could hear the fear in their voices, especially in the early days. One patient I spoke with cried for 40 minutes.