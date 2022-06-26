Lawsuit seeks to stop Charlottesville Lee statue from being melted down

A lawsuit is seeking to block a Charlottesville museum from altering a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, even though that monument has already been cut into pieces, according to court documents.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center wrote in a legal filing this month that it had “disassembled” the bronze sculpture of Lee on horseback, which had stood in a Charlottesville park and been the focal point of the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017.

What the Jefferson School owns, it wrote in the filing, “is no longer the statue that stood in Market Street Park.”

After the sculpture was taken down last year, city lawmakers voted in December to donate it to the Jefferson School, a Black-led museum that planned to melt down the metal and turn it into a new piece of public artwork.

But Andrea Douglas, the museum’s executive director, said those plans are on hold amid the lawsuit, a feat that underscores how the Lee statue and its fate have continued to draw stubborn backlash.

The four-year legal battle over whether the statue could be toppled has now given way to a new fight in the courts over what form the bronze sculpture can take, even now that it is off its granite pedestal.

The lawsuit was filed in December against the museum and the city of Charlottesville by the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation, which manages a museum in Russell County in Virginia, the “ancestral homeland” of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. A judge removed the museum as a defendant, but it remains a party to the suit.

The plaintiffs’ request for a temporary injunction to preserve the statue, which is being held in storage in an undisclosed location, has not been granted by a judge.

“We’re being accused of trying to erase history when what we’re really trying to do is help our city to heal,” Douglas said. “It feels like these people are trying to dictate the ways in which Charlottesville responds.”

David Dillehunt, a city spokesman, said in an email that Charlottesville generally does not comment on pending litigation. Buddy Weber, a spokesman for the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation, and Ralph E. Main, an attorney for the plaintiffs, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Ratcliffe Foundation was one of several groups or individuals that had filed bids to the city to take ownership of the Lee statue as well as one of Stonewall Jackson that also had been taken down last summer. Lawmakers voted to send the Jackson statue to a contemporary art museum in Los Angeles, which has said it plans to include it in an exhibit next year on the Lost Cause and Confederate monuments.

The two foundations filed a protest letter to the city, claiming that the process for bidding on the statues was “disastrously arbitrary” and that it resulted in a “capricious, illegal award.”

Their lawsuit, filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court, alleges that the city violated the Freedom of Information Act, Virginia Public Procurement Act and state code in donating the Lee statue to the Jefferson School.