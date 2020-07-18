APPOMATTOX — After investing 1,080 hours into the automotive technology program at Appomattox County High School, Kelly Price feared she might never get to test for her state inspector’s license.
When schools were ordered to close in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, career-technical students in cosmetology, nurse aide, agriculture, welding and other programs were forced to continue their classes from home. With concerns about group gatherings, licensure and certification exams were postponed indefinitely.
“There was a period of time where we didn’t even know if the test was going to happen,” Price said. “I was pretty disappointed thinking I wouldn’t get to take it after investing so much into this program.”
Jonathan Garrett, auto mechanics teacher at Appomattox County High School, said he began preparing students for the state inspector’s test in January. During a typical school year, he said, they would have had several weeks in class to review each item that would appear on the written test.
By March, they would have been in the school’s automotive shop, practicing for the practical exam. By April, they would have been taking the test. But this year wasn’t typical.
When schools closed, Garrett had to adjust his incredibly hands-on course into paper review packets.
“That was tough, especially for this program,” Garrett said. “We rely heavily on hands-on, kinesthetic activities, and that’s where I thrive.”
Bradley Bryant, supervisor of Career and Technical Education, athletics, health and physical education in Lynchburg City Schools, said CTE programs continued when schools were closed. Bryant said all CTE courses include lessons on Virginia Workplace Readiness Skills, such as interpersonal skills, career planning and professionalism in the workplace — which were easily adapted to online resources for students.
Many of Garrett’s students don’t go on to a four-year school, he said; they go right into the workforce. For Garrett, the hands-on nature of the automotive technology program allows him to see his students in action so he knows they’re ready to start a job in that field.
“The reputation of this program depends heavily on what they know how to do when they leave,” Garrett said. “And they learn by doing.”
In June, Garrett heard back from the state trooper assigned to oversee inspector licensing in the county, who said they would be able to take the test on June 18. On June 17, Garrett got the four students together for a review session.
On July 8, the four students and Garrett met at the school for some hands-on practice for the practical exam. Each student walked through an inspection of a car in the shop, with Garrett quizzing them along the way.
Garrett said he’s waiting to hear back from the state trooper about scheduling their practical exams, which could happen in the coming weeks.
Jason Ferguson, associate vice president for professional and career studies at Central Virginia Community College, said CTE programs at the college will use a hybrid model in the fall. While most classes at CVCC will be online, CTE courses differ in that they require hands-on skills labs and activities. Ferguson said these courses will incorporate live, online lectures and on-campus skills labs that accommodate physical distancing requirements.
Garrett said he thinks CTE programs will be more prepared for distance learning when school starts back in the fall, but is unsure how the hands-on aspect will be adapted.
“I don’t think there’s any good substitute for kinesthetic activity,” he said.
