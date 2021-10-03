 Skip to main content
Learn how to spot and report severe storms

Severe weather is a year-round possibility in Virginia. On Monday, the National Weather Service in Wakefield will conduct a spotter training course online at 1 p.m. Classes are also scheduled for Oct. 13 and Nov. 16. Register at: weather.gov/wakefield/SKYWARN

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

