Legalized July 1, marijuana use will still be forbidden on college campuses

“In addition to state law, our policies must also be aligned to federal laws, too,” Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski wrote in an email. “In most cases, state and federal law is similar or the same, which aids in the clarity of university policies. In this case, state and federal laws will have differences, and when that happens, we still to have to make sure our policies align to both, even though they are different.”

Virginia Tech is the first major institution of higher learning in the commonwealth to update its student code of conduct to specifically address legalization of marijuana in Virginia and what it means for students on campus.

Other universities aren’t making changes to policies at this time, saying they are already in compliance with the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act.

Radford University is not planning on making any changes to its student conduct standards.

The University of Virginia is still evaluating the policy implications of the legislative change and, if necessary, will make changes prior to July 1. James Madison University is also working on any necessary updates to its student handbook, but the university will remain in compliance with the federal law banning marijuana on campus.