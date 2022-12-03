 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leoprello

Leoprello

Hi, I'm Leporello! I am a 16 week old male tabby kitten. I am a playful guy who loves attention.... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News