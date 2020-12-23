Letter to Editor, Dec. 23, 2020: RESETTING LETTERS FOR WEDNESDAY, 12232020

I am a self-employed professional tour director. My business has been eliminated by the pandemic. I don’t live an extravagant life style. I am single, have no children and keep a small studio apartment. I used to spend so much time away that I figured that there was no need for a larger apartment. My eyes have been opened. The $600 per week barely covered my expenses. I can’t imagine trying to raise a family on that. The fact that so many think this is far too much is deflating. The new deal cuts that in half, and Congress wants to pat itself on the back. It shows how disconnected they are from the reality of so many poorer citizens. It’s embarrassing to live in a country that cares so little about its people.

In the fall, President Donald Trump was declaring that Operation Warp Speed had turned the challenge of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine when approved over to the military. Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, the task force member in charge of distribution, declared that they were on top of the process and were ready to deploy the moment the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for use. After the approval came, what I saw was FedEx, UPS and Walmart trucks and planes transporting the vaccines. And where security was needed, the U.S. Marshals Service was providing the escorts. Nowhere did I see military personnel or vehicles participating. Now that there are problems in the distribution process, Perna stands up to admit that he wasn’t prepared. This leads me to wonder just how prepared our military is to protect the nation. It seems to me that at the outset, the distribution planning should have been turned over to people who know how to move and distribute large quantities of product — like FedEx, UPS, Walmart, etc.