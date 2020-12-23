Letter to Editor, Dec. 23, 2020: RESETTING LETTERS FOR WEDNESDAY, 12232020

{h3} {/h3} {h3}Congress out of touch{/h3} {h3}with COVID-19 victims{/h3}Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a self-employed professional tour director. My business has been eliminated by the pandemic. I don’t live an extravagant life style. I am single, have no children and keep a small studio apartment. I used to spend so much time away that I figured that there was no need for a larger apartment. My eyes have been opened. The $600 per week barely covered my expenses. I can’t imagine trying to raise a family on that. The fact that so many think this is far too much is deflating. The new deal cuts that in half, and Congress wants to pat itself on the back. It shows how disconnected they are from the reality of so many poorer citizens. It’s embarrassing to live in a country that cares so little about its people.
David Terry.
Powhatan.
{h3}Army not ready to aid{/h3} {h3}Operation Warp Speed{/h3}Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the fall, President Donald Trump was declaring that Operation Warp Speed had turned the challenge of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine when approved over to the military. Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, the task force member in charge of distribution, declared that they were on top of the process and were ready to deploy the moment the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for use. After the approval came, what I saw was FedEx, UPS and Walmart trucks and planes transporting the vaccines. And where security was needed, the U.S. Marshals Service was providing the escorts. Nowhere did I see military personnel or vehicles participating. Now that there are problems in the distribution process, Perna stands up to admit that he wasn’t prepared. This leads me to wonder just how prepared our military is to protect the nation. It seems to me that at the outset, the distribution planning should have been turned over to people who know how to move and distribute large quantities of product — like FedEx, UPS, Walmart, etc.
William Allen.
Chase City.
{h3}State funds for statues{/h3} {h3}better spend on teachers{/h3}Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I find it a continuing tragedy and a theater of the absurd that Gov. Ralph Northam wants to spend $25 million to transform historic sites. This is another example of misplaced priorities. Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney seem comfortable spending millions to satisfy their anti-everything Confederate hysteria.
Richmond has numerous problems that could benefit from millions of dollars of assistance. One hardly can imagine how the money spent on removing statutes could benefit public schools.
Someone needs to take a hard look at the state of public education in the city of Richmond and for that matter in the commonwealth of Virginia.
The pay for public school teachers in Virginia falls toward the low-end in the country. Educating our students should be more important than removing statues and transforming historic sites. A quality education goes a long way in dealing with social problems and improving quality of life.
Claude R. Mayo.
Burke.
{h3}Avid fan of comics{/h3} {h3}likes humor mixture{/h3}Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have been an avid fan of the comics since first reading them in the New York Daily News in the 1950s. I identify with Ted in “Sally Forth.” Your comics section is a perfect mixture of humor (“Pickles”) and real life issues (“Judge Parker” and “Rex Morgan M.D.”).
Jerry Kiernan.
Glen Allen.
{h3}Legalize marijuana?{/h3} {h3}Use existing laws fairly{/h3}Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to a recent op-ed saying “Virginia shold legalize marijuana:”
Really? Your best answer to addressing racial justice is to offer one social evil as a response to another? Really?
It is pretty well established that frequent marijuana use can lead to addiction and serve as a gateway to more serious forms of illegal drug use. And even if that result does not occur, diminished metal facility while under the influence often results in secondary issues such as traffic accidents, physical abuse and crimes to support the habit.
The proposal to “solve” the racial justice problem by decriminalizing marijuana simply ignores the problem and adds another or more problems. Let’s consider the proposed logic. Suppose, hypothetically, that statistically more Black and brown persons than white persons are jailed because of rape convictions. Should we then decriminalize rape, free the perpetrators and expunge their criminal records in the name of racial justice? What about murder? Supposedly the same statistics apply there as well. Decriminalize murder?
How about we address the root problem of social justice by fairly applying the existing laws rather than creating a more dangerous social environment?
Bob Lawrence.
Richmond.
{h3}Election still causes{/h3} {h3}both sides to disagree{/h3}Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to a recent letter, I find it interesting that the writer states there is no suspicion about the outcome of the election. I wonder how he knows how half the population feels or thinks that something is possibly not likely or true, the very definition of suspicion.
It seems every American, despite party affiliation, would want secure elections. This way, these suspicions would be much fewer despite which side wins. Let’s get back to in-person voting on the first Tuesday in November to restore trust in our elections. Mail-in voting without a valid reason will not be trusted due to complete lack of control. Also, the delays in counting absolutely cause doubt. Just because someone says there is no suspicion doesn’t change the feelings of the other half.
Dave Jarvis.
Glen Allen.