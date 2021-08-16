Letters for Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021: Afghan: Another war U.S. should've avoided

Afghan: Another war
U.S. should’ve avoided
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the coming weeks, there is going to be a lot of hand-wringing over President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan. Being of a certain age, I have seen this movie before. Americans withdrew from Vietnam in much the same way. If anything, the withdrawal from Afghanistan has been more orderly than the withdrawal from Vietnam. We Americans never seem to learn that there are certain fights that we have no business getting involved in. When we become involved, it ends up badly for us and those whom we tried to help, thus making our country look hapless to our allies and bringing comfort to our adversaries. Due to the 9/11 attacks, we had valid reasons to invade Afghanistan, but we should have gotten in and gotten out quickly. Instead, we decided that we needed to stay to build a democratic nation in Afghanistan. When will we ever learn? We have no business being involved in nation building. What is happening in Afghanistan was going to happen no matter when we withdrew from the country, so it is best to cut our losses and leave. What is going to happen in Afghanistan is not going to be pretty and it will sicken many Americans, myself included. However, our nation did what we could in Afghanistan and now it is time to come home. The Afghan people will need to decide whether they are willing to live under the tyranny of the Taliban. It no longer is our war and it never should have been to begin with. Twenty years of sacrifice is enough. Sadly, let the recriminations begin.
Ronald Smith.
Chesterfield.
Pullout frees Taliban
to persecute females
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The United States was in Afghanistan for decades for nothing. Now the Taliban are free to execute their genocide on the people, especially women and girls. So much for the fight against sexism, discrimination and misogyny in that region of the world. In three to five years, the U.S. will be back in Afghanistan. The same happened after the Iraq withdrawal in 2011. The U.S. never learns and regularly fails to do the cost-benefit analysis on the situation, whether we remain in (strategic presence) or leave (withdraw) Afghanistan. Where were all the policy/decision-makers in the Pentagon, Congress and executive branch who pushed back against former President Donald’s Trump’s withdrawal plan? They were MIA when President Joe Biden executed his withdrawal action. A depressing state of affairs for the U.S. and the people of Afghanistan. Pray for the women and girls of Afghanistan because they will need it once the Taliban captures Kabul and the remaining districts in the country.
David Giacan.
Colonial Heights.
Op-eds offer chance
to experience change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Fall is a great time for fresh starts. Reading Friday’s op-ed page gave me hope that we are entering a new era. Regardless of where we are on our personal journeys, we can shake off despair and apply ourselves anew. From Nicholas Goldberg’s assessment of entrenched problems to Peggy Sanner’s call for our next governor to strengthen efforts to ensure the Chesapeake Bay continues to be a strong economic driver for our state, the op-eds embrace the urgency and scope of the environmental crisis. I especially appreciate how columnist Marsha Mercer suggests people commit to greener choices so that our leaders will follow suit and implement large-scale change.
Too often, in the recent past, individual actions have been pitted against societal change resulting in delay and gridlock. Which should come first? We have whined when we know we need both at the same time, bolstering each other. Mercer’s column also points out that the pandemic has brought about changes to our lifestyles. We can use the momentum of change to make conscious decisions about how we live our lives with the benefits of cleaner energy, smarter growth and healthier people in mind. There is no going back to the way it was when we were unaware of the dangers around us. We can support innovations that help us live more lightly on Earth. We can welcome the adjustments, stretches and inevitable fumbles along the way as a sign that we are resilient and heading in the right direction. Ingenuity is in our DNA. Do what you can, and urge your elected leaders to do what they can and we just might have a chance to write a new chapter for all of us.