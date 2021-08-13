Letters to the Editor, Aug. 15, 2021, Sunday

Infrastructure workers labor to benefit all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I feel that congratulations or a pat on the back are due for the men and women who work on various infrastructure projects throughout the world, in our nation and in our metro community. It is obvious that these people are exposed daily to extreme heat and other miserable elements as they try to improve our highway and other road conditions.
Recently, my wife and I took a road trip to Williamsburg to visit a relative traveling from Richmond by way of a secondary, scenic road. One could see vast improvements along this route as bike and walking trails existed along the way. It was gratifying for me to witness the many travelers taking advantage of these improvements along this secondary highway.
It must be extremely hard to keep up with changing traffic conditions especially during these difficult times that we are experiencing together. These construction workers are among our unsung heroes that deserve this pat on the back for helping to make many improvements that should later benefit all of us.
Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers Jr.
Henrico.
Required masks need
to be clean and sterile
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has mandated that COVID-19 masks must be worn by all children and staff in public schools across the state. As such, it seems apparent that both the commonwealth and local school boards have a moral if not legal obligation to ensure that the masks are sterile, clean and protective at all times.
Therefore, each student and staff member should be issued a new surgical or N95 mask at least daily. School board members as well as staff also should be trained and mandated to monitor that all students wear the masks in accordance with medical standards.
Inappropriately wearing ineffective cloth masks appears to be an exercise in futility and does nothing to prevent the spread of COVID-19’s ever-changing variants.
Though I’m not a medical profession, it appears that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention should recommend that all masks be properly disposed of as medical waste. At the end of the day, masks in all likelihood contain other potentially unhealthy toxins — viruses and diseases.
As a retired, fully vaccinated senior citizen, it is a blessing not having to continuously wear a breath restricting mask in the work place for 8-plus hours each day. Not having to wear a mask is another reason why many people choose not to work.
Virginia’s candidates for governor in this November’s election should clearly state their position on mask mandates. What are the positions of Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin on masking?
Philip Theisen.
Forest.
To mask or not to mask?
Politician, citizen differ
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent RTD article. “Masks Now Required in State’s K-12 Schools,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is quoted as saying, “Make no mistake about it, this mask mandate is the first step towards returning to a full shutdown of our economy.” I beg to differ. I think, make no mistake about it, not wearing masks and not getting vaccinated are the first steps towards returning to a full shutdown of our economy.
Ellen Cross.
North Chesterfield.
Not too late for Wegmans
to choose another site
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Wegmans, a multi billion dollar company wants to break ground in our Brown Grove Community Historic District in Hanover County, whereby building a pentagon-sized distribution warehouse. The continued progression of this development has reached my highest level of “You don’t care.” Save Brown Grove is an understatement. Wegmans has the opportunity to build somewhere else that would not impact struggling and overburdened communities such as ours. The company’s dollars can take it just about anywhere it wants. Why Brown Grove? Maybe at the bargaining table it was a deal too great to pass up. Maybe Wegmans wanted to believe Brown Grove would not fight back. I really don’t know. I stand firm knowing it could be the first to set the example of doing the right thing to save Brown Grove and choose another location. There is no shame in that course of action and being respectful is priceless. We don’t want unmarked graves to be disturbed, we don’t want additional traffic, pollution, excessive noise, generators running at specified times and more health issues. We have endured the encroachments of other developers and it is those now leading toward the destruction of erasing our history and culture. We want to worship and find fellowship without these intrusions. We want to honor our ancestors’ legacy. For years, the local government of Hanover County has not displayed equal fairness with the Brown Grove community (Ashland) and the boundaries that surround a historic settlement of African Americans freed black slaves. Today, our voices and our actions display a worthy shoutout of good trouble.