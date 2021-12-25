Letters to the Editor for Dec. 26, 2021

On events close to home
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Northern Virginia is a natural staging area for America’s protesters on their way into Washington. Federal prosecutors presented evidence this year that a private, out-of-state militia used a motel in Arlington County to stockpile weapons and battle gear in preparation for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
We need a deliberate, public review of any militia activity that may be likely in the years ahead, and of the extent to which such activity in Virginia is adequately known, coordinated and regulated.
Elected officials, including the General Assembly, should convene public hearings to review the evidence of private militia activity, examine our current laws, and consult with local, state and federal experts to determine whether we are reasonably prepared and protected.
Peter Evans.
Arlington.
Making good, paying dues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding a recent Letter to the Editor expressing frustration about the potential end of student loan relief: I know how the author feels. Every time I make a payment on my mortgage or car, every time I pay my taxes or my electric bill, it “feels like a punishment.”
With the aid of student loans, my wife and I were able to obtain education that otherwise was inaccessible, and then we went on to good careers. My wife was in her 30s and I was in my 40s when we finished paying off our student loan debt. Rather than feeling “punished,” we felt that we had been the beneficiaries of a valuable and constructive program.
If this sounds unsympathetic, it is. We quaintly and strongly support the repayment of borrowed money.
Robert Harris Jr.
Charlottesville.
High cost in fine print
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
According to Michael Paul Williams’ recent column, high-speed broadband service is finally coming to rural Hanover County. After government and private funds of almost $30 million for about 6,200 residents and businesses, let’s hope internet service providers don’t gouge the recipients for the cost of wire running from the road to the home with excessive fees. A broadband provider in a neighboring county once wanted $3,500 for that last 300 feet.
Fran Williams.
Midlothian.
Lessons in accountability
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It was quite uplifting to read the recent news story about Chesterfield County schools using local author Nancy Beasley’s books “Izzy’s Fire: Finding Humanity in the Holocaust” and “The Little Lion: A Hero in the Holocaust” to teach our students about the atrocities committed in Nazi Germany.
It strikes me as a double standard that Chesterfield students are encouraged to learn about the genocide of millions of Jews by the Germans in World War II, but not about the history of killing and abuse in the United States. Shouldn’t our students learn the truth about slavery, the lynching of people of color, the relocation and killing of Native Americans, or about the Tulsa Race Massacre?
German schools teach about the Holocaust to prevent it from happening again. Surely American students deserve to learn about their country’s past. Our teachers are skilled enough to lead age-appropriate lessons to help our young people understand our history.
Bill Poole.
Midlothian.
Messages from history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
l would like to make two observations arising from the recent discovery of a time capsule encased in the pedestal of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue this past week.
First, the existence of the time capsule suggests that those who erected the monument expected that it would be taken down at some future date. Those in the present day who have taken offense at the monument’s removal ought to consider what it means that they are out of sync with the apparent intentions of those who put it up in the first place.
Second, we should presume that the creators of the time capsule filled it with items they thought we in the future would find educational.
That the time capsule was recovered shows that the monument’s creators were correct on the first point. As to the second, whether we learn anything from the time capsule’s contents remains to be seen.
Michael Raff.
Richmond.