Letters to the Editor, Jan. 13, 2021:

Election fraud claims
have no justification
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Carlton Marshall, in a recent Letter to the Editor, says 74 million voting Americans “want to know that this was an honest and accurate election.”
Please consider: President Donald Trump’s loyalist and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, on his way out the door, said there is no evidence of fraud that could have overturned Joe Biden’s election as president. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called the 2020 election “the safest choice ever,” one with “no evidence that votes have disappeared.” States with votes disputed by the Trump campaign have counted and recounted ballots, sometimes by hand. Dozens of federal judges up to a U.S. Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority have debunked and dismissed every allegation of significant fraud. Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, after enduring an hour-long presidential harangue alleging a 400,000-vote win in a state Trump lost, replied calmly and truthfully: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.” His office has provided a point-by-point rebuttal to every Trump claim.
Given all this, what exactly would convince the doubters on election integrity? Dare I suggest, nothing, not so long as “Dear Leader” continues to spout the lie that he won by millions of votes an election he lost by millions of votes. Certainly, as U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., cynically know, not an “emergency 10-day audit” that could do nothing more than retread ground already trod.
Respectfully, those who have proven themselves willing to destroy democracy in the alleged interests of preserving democracy need a new strategy and a deeper regard for well-documented truth.
Margaret Edds.
Richmond.
‘Pledge of Allegiance’ remains important
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On. Jan. 6, I saw the insurrection urged on by my president, supported by both men and women, young and old, who believed in the unsupported ravings of a man who doesn’t have personal integrity, and who probably hasn’t repeated the Pledge of Allegiance (to the U.S. flag) in a long time. Didn’t we all start our education every morning in essentially the same way by reciting daily the pledge?
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
Why daily, as children? Not just be able to memorize it but also to understand its meaning. When did we stop saying it in school or when did we stop believing it was important? Now in 2021, we need to repeat it daily to reaffirm our beliefs and values because if we don’t, we become a nation of insurrectionists and bigots. We begin to believe the rhetoric that promotes our bigotry, our hatred of those “not like us.” Maybe we need to have a nationwide class on what the pledge means to us a nation of diversity.
Rosemary V. Bellone.
North Chesterfield.
Congressional leaders should set an example
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As sad as it was that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, I cannot show any remorse for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her band, which did not face the music, ran and hid. Now they want something done about it right away, such as an immediate impeachment for the president, but, we didn’t hear a peep out of them during this past summer’s rioting and lootings. Were these people on Jan. 6 trying to get their attention? Were they just as mad as a lot of us are with what’s been going on with our elected officials? If Pelosi and her band had not caused such division in the U.S. Congress, maybe our country would not be as divided as it is today. Our leaders have got to set an example for us all.
Billy Hott.
Lanexa.
Impeach, convict
and bar Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Congress has a constitutional responsibility as the only branch of our government that formally can challenge the conduct the conduct of President Donald Trump. Therefore it must move to impeach, and the Senate to convict and thus bar him from any future office. In the immediate days ahead, the Congress would be asserting the rule of law as the prime foundation of our democracy to a public in shock and to members of that insurrectionist mob that Trump is not an untouchable autocrat. Those in that mob and their associates must know that another autocrat will not be acceptable and vigorously will be opposed. Congress has that constitutional responsibility to shore up the beliefs in truth, the faith in the best of ourselves, the validity of the best of our dreams and the courage to call to account anyone — foreign or domestic — who attacks our democracy and its constituent pillars. Beyond us, the world of democracies and strivers for democracy need our reality to strengthen or restore their faith in democracy.