Letters to the Editor, Jan. 13, 2021:

Congressional leaders should set an example

As sad as it was that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, I cannot show any remorse for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her band, which did not face the music, ran and hid. Now they want something done about it right away, such as an immediate impeachment for the president, but, we didn’t hear a peep out of them during this past summer’s rioting and lootings. Were these people on Jan. 6 trying to get their attention? Were they just as mad as a lot of us are with what’s been going on with our elected officials? If Pelosi and her band had not caused such division in the U.S. Congress, maybe our country would not be as divided as it is today. Our leaders have got to set an example for us all.

Impeach, convict

and bar Trump

Congress has a constitutional responsibility as the only branch of our government that formally can challenge the conduct the conduct of President Donald Trump. Therefore it must move to impeach, and the Senate to convict and thus bar him from any future office. In the immediate days ahead, the Congress would be asserting the rule of law as the prime foundation of our democracy to a public in shock and to members of that insurrectionist mob that Trump is not an untouchable autocrat. Those in that mob and their associates must know that another autocrat will not be acceptable and vigorously will be opposed. Congress has that constitutional responsibility to shore up the beliefs in truth, the faith in the best of ourselves, the validity of the best of our dreams and the courage to call to account anyone — foreign or domestic — who attacks our democracy and its constituent pillars. Beyond us, the world of democracies and strivers for democracy need our reality to strengthen or restore their faith in democracy.